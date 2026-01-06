Class Action Filed Against Klarna Group plc (KLAR) - February 20, 2026 Deadline to Join – Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Klarna Group plc ("Klarna Group plc" or the "Company") (NYSE: KLAR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Klarna Group plc investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Klarna securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Klarna’s initial public offering on September 10, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/klarna-group-plc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=182598&wire=3

KLAR investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) defendants materially understated the risk that its loss reserves would materially go up within a few months of the IPO, which they either knew of or should have known of given the risk profile of many individuals agreeing to Klarna’s buy now, pay later loans; and (2); as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Klarna Group plc during the relevant time frame, you have until February 20, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

