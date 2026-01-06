Abacus Global Management Launches Asset-Based Finance Strategy

~ New Strategy Led by Former Varde Partners and KKR Executives ~

~ Combines Institutional Origination Expertise with Abacus's Proprietary Insurance Analytics ~

~ Targets $20 Trillion-Plus Asset-Based Finance Market ~

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. ("Abacus" or the "Company") (NYSE: ABX), a leader in the alternative asset management industry, today announced the launch of an asset-based finance ("ABF") strategy within Abacus Asset Group. The strategy will be led by Monty Cook, Head of Private Credit at Abacus and former Head of Asset-Based Finance – North America Lending at Varde Partners, and Elena Plesco, Chief Capital Officer at Abacus and former Co-Head of Specialty Finance at KKR.

The ABF strategy will deploy capital into asset-backed investments, combining institutional-quality origination and structuring expertise with Abacus's proprietary insurance analytics and deep sector relationships. The strategy seeks to generate returns comprised of both current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on stable cash flows, low volatility, and low correlation to broader markets.

"This strategy represents the natural evolution of our platform," said Jay Jackson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Abacus. "We have spent more than 20 years building institutional-grade capabilities in insurance analytics, actuarial modeling, and specialty asset servicing. By combining that infrastructure with Monty and Elena's proven track record in asset-based finance, we are positioned to deliver differentiated solutions in a market that continues to see significant institutional demand. More importantly, this product is a perfect fit for the balance sheets of our largest clients – insurance carriers, and we are looking forward to bolstering those relationships."

Experienced Leadership Team

Mr. Cook and Ms. Plesco bring a combined four decades of experience in asset-based finance and specialty credit, with a ten-year history of collaboration and co-investment across multiple transactions at their respective prior firms.

Mr. Cook joined Abacus from Varde Partners, where he led the Asset-Based Finance lending business for North America. At Varde, he managed a team responsible for investing, underwriting, and monitoring a diversified portfolio of asset-based finance investments. Prior to Varde, Mr. Cook spent eight years at THL Credit and its successor First Eagle Alternative Credit, where he was Co-Head of Direct Lending, Head of Financial Services and focused on asset-based finance. He previously held positions at Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch, and J.P. Morgan.

Ms. Plesco joined Abacus from KKR, where she spent nearly a decade and most recently served as Co-Head of Specialty Finance investing. At KKR, she focused on originating, structuring, and managing multi-billion-dollar portfolios of asset-backed investments, including the joint venture between KKR and Abacus. She previously worked in the investment banking division of J.P. Morgan.

"Monty and I have worked together for over a decade, and we've seen firsthand how institutional demand for asset-based finance has grown," said Ms. Plesco. "What excites us about building this strategy at Abacus is the combination of our origination network with the firm's deep insurance expertise and data analytics capabilities. That combination is difficult to replicate."

"Asset-based finance offers investors something increasingly rare: stable, contractual cash flows with structural downside protection and minimal correlation to traditional markets," said Mr. Cook. "We see a significant opportunity to deliver these characteristics to institutional investors while leveraging Abacus's established infrastructure."

Investment Approach

The ABF strategy will target investments across a broad range of asset classes, including consumer credit, equipment finance, receivables, small business loans, intellectual property rights, and contractual cash flows. The strategy will maintain a primary focus on asset-backed lending, structured credit, and corporate asset-based credit, with differentiated expertise in insurance-related assets including specialty insurance solutions, policy-backed lending, insurance carrier financing, and other insurance-centric opportunities.

Key elements of the investment approach include:

Institutional Origination Network: Access to proprietary deal flow through the team's extensive relationships, providing competitive advantages in sourcing and pricing

Access to proprietary deal flow through the team's extensive relationships, providing competitive advantages in sourcing and pricing Specialized Underwriting: Rigorous credit discipline combining institutional ABF methodology with data-driven analytics from ABL Tech's platform for portfolio monitoring and risk management

Rigorous credit discipline combining institutional ABF methodology with data-driven analytics from ABL Tech's platform for portfolio monitoring and risk management Insurance and Actuarial Expertise: Unique ability to structure and evaluate insurance-centric opportunities, leveraging Abacus's 20-plus years of insurance expertise, proprietary actuarial models, and deep relationships with insurance carriers and reinsurers

Unique ability to structure and evaluate insurance-centric opportunities, leveraging Abacus's 20-plus years of insurance expertise, proprietary actuarial models, and deep relationships with insurance carriers and reinsurers Downside Protection Focus1: Target of approximately 65% of investments in holdings with investment grade-like characteristics, defined as exposures with structural protections, collateralization, and credit metrics consistent with investment grade risk parameters

The strategy will seek net risk-adjusted returns of 11–13%2, including capital appreciation, with target average investment duration of three to five years.

Strategic Rationale

The launch of the ABF strategy advances Abacus's broader objective of building a diversified alternative asset management platform with multiple sources of fee-related earnings. Asset-based finance represents a $20 trillion-plus market opportunity, driven by increasing institutional demand for investments offering predictable cash flows, low correlation to traditional markets, and structural downside protection.

"This strategy is a natural extension of what we do, as life insurance policies represent only one facet of asset-based finance," added Mr. Jackson. "We are applying the same origination discipline, institutional distribution capabilities, and analytical rigor that have driven our success in longevity-based assets to an adjacent market with substantial unmet demand. For Abacus, it means another avenue to scale fee-related earnings and deliver value for our shareholders."

Risks and Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this press release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Abacus. Forward-looking information includes but is not limited to statements regarding: Abacus’s financial and operational outlook; Abacus’s operational and financial strategies, including planned growth initiatives and the benefits thereof, Abacus’s ability to successfully effect those strategies, and the expected results therefrom. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” ‎‎”intend,” “anticipate,” “goals,” “prospects,” “will,” “would,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

While Abacus believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the ‎fact that Abacus’s loss reserves are bases on estimates and may be inadequate to cover ‎its actual losses; the failure to properly price Abacus’s insurance policies; the ‎geographic concentration of Abacus’s business; the cyclical nature of Abacus’s industry; the ‎impact of regulation on Abacus’s business; the effects of competition on Abacus’s business; the failure of ‎Abacus’s relationships with independent agencies; the failure to meet Abacus’s investment ‎objectives; the inability to raise capital on favorable terms or at all; the ‎effects of acts of terrorism; and the effectiveness of Abacus’s control environment, including the identification of control deficiencies.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by Abacus with ‎the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Annual ‎Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent ‎periodic reports. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Abacus cautions you not to place undue reliance on the ‎forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Abacus assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Abacus does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Risk disclosure: All securities investing and trading activities risk the loss of capital. The ABF strategy is subject to substantial risks, that will be outlined in the fund(s) PPM(s). The ABF strategy is suitable only for a limited portion of an investment portfolio and is not a complete investment program. There can be no assurance that the ABF strategy’s investment objectives will be achieved, or that the ABF Fund(s) will achieve profits or avoid incurring substantial losses. Investors should carefully review the offering documents and consult with their own legal, tax, financial advisors regarding the suitability of investment in the strategy.

Dividend Policy

Abacus has adopted a dividend policy designed to balance consistent shareholder returns with strategic growth investments.

Under the policy, the Board of Directors will evaluate opportunities to return capital to shareholders through dividends. Dividend decisions will be based on several factors including operating cash flow generation, capital requirements for portfolio growth, regulatory considerations, and strategic investment opportunities across the Company's business verticals.

The policy provides the Board with flexibility to declare dividends when appropriate while maintaining adequate liquidity to support portfolio origination and business expansion. While the Company is committed to this dividend framework, specific dividend declarations remain at the Board's discretion based on business conditions.

(1) Based on long-term historical trends. No assurance can be given that historical trends will continue or that ABF investments generally, or an ABF investment in particular, will demonstrate these characteristics. (2) Target returns reflect expectations based on proposed portfolio composition. Future net return expectations may be impacted based on expectations for higher fund fees and expenses. There can be no assurance that the strategy will be implemented or achieve such investment returns or objectives. No assurance can be given that historical trends will continue. The adoption of these performance objectives is not intended to predict the ABF strategy; instead, the objectives are used to help explain how the strategy’s risk profile is intended to be constructed.