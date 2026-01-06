Nexxen Announces Board Transitions Following 2025 Annual General Meeting

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced that Joanna Parnell and Norm Johnston completed their terms as members of the Company’s Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on January 6, 2026.



These changes reflect Nexxen’s ongoing review of its governance, ensuring the Board’s composition and size remain aligned with the Company’s current priorities and standard practices of Nasdaq-listed companies. The updated structure is intended to support effective oversight and help the Board continue acting in the best interests of shareholders.

Norm Johnston has served on Nexxen's Board since June 2020, while Joanna Parnell has served since 2014, including most recently as a member of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee and Sustainability, Nomination and Governance Committee.

Following the transition, the Company’s Board of Directors will be comprised of six members, including one executive director and five non-executive directors. The Board intends to appoint a third independent director to the Audit Committee in the near future to join its continuing members. Nexxen does not anticipate any impact to its operations or strategic direction because of these changes.

“We thank Joanna and Norm for the valuable perspective and guidance they have brought to Nexxen over the course of their tenures,” said Chris Stibbs, Chairman of Nexxen’s Board of Directors. “With this updated structure, the Board remains focused on providing rigorous oversight as the Company continues executing its strategy and creating long-term value.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (DSP) and supply-side platform (SSP), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit nexxen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts (including trade negotiations or enforcement actions) that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global conflicts and war, including the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis in Yemen and Iran, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers and the markets in which Nexxen competes; changes in industry trends; and other negative developments in Nexxen’s business or unfavorable legislative or regulatory developments. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 5, 2025. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Nexxen, and the Nexxen logo are trademarks of Nexxen International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word “partner” or “partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.

For further information please contact:

Nexxen International Ltd.

Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations

ir@nexxen.com

Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications

csmith@nexxen.com