CTO Realty Growth Announces Full Year Investment Activity and Leasing Update for the Collection at Forsyth

WINTER PARK, Fla., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”), an owner and operator of high-quality open-air retail centers located predominately in high-growth markets across the Southeast and Southwest, today announced its transaction activities for the full year 2025, and the execution of three new leases at The Collection at Forsyth (the “Center”).

Full year 2025 investment activity totals $165.9 million at a weighted average initial cash yield of 9.0%. As previously announced, the Company acquired two shopping center properties in attractive, high-growth markets of Atlanta and South Florida for a total purchase price of $144.9 million at a weighted average initial cash yield of 8.7%. The Company originated $21.0 million of structured investment commitments, including a $5.0 million seller financing which was previously announced, at a weighted average initial cash yield of 10.7% (including paid-in-kind interest).

Full year 2025 disposition activity, including two properties, totaled $85.1 million representing a weighted average exit cash rate of mid-5%.





Leasing Update at The Collection at Forsyth

The Company executed new leases with three national retailers to open at the Collection at Forsyth, a premier lifestyle center in the Atlanta, Georgia metro area. The three leases total approximately 12,000 square feet, feature initial lease terms ranging from 5 to 15 years and increase the Center’s leased occupancy to 93%.

The Collection at Forsyth is a 561,000-square-foot premier outdoor lifestyle destination located at the intersection of Georgia 400 and Peachtree Parkway. The Center features a dynamic mix of national retailers, local boutiques, restaurants, fitness concepts, and entertainment venues, serving one of Atlanta’s most affluent and fastest-growing counties.

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. owns and operates high-quality, open-air shopping centers located in the higher growth Southeast and Southwest markets of the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE).

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation and supplemental financial information, which is available on our website at www.ctoreit.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar expressions, as well as variations or negatives of these words. Statements, among others, relating to the Center being in one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties are forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements are made based upon management’s present expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon the Company, a number of factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT; the Company’s exposure to U.S. federal and state income tax law changes, including changes to the REIT requirements; general adverse economic and real estate conditions; macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, including but not limited to inflationary pressures, interest rate volatility, distress in the banking sector, global supply chain disruptions, and ongoing geopolitical war; credit risk associated with the Company investing in structured investments; the impact of epidemics or pandemics on the Company’s business and the businesses of its tenants or borrowers and the impact of such epidemics or pandemics on the U.S. economy and market conditions generally; the inability of major tenants or borrowers to continue paying their rent or obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their businesses; the loss or failure, or decline in the business or assets of PINE; the completion of 1031 exchange transactions; the availability of investment properties that meet the Company’s investment goals and criteria; the uncertainties associated with obtaining required governmental permits and satisfying other closing conditions for planned acquisitions and sales; and the uncertainties and risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations or that the effect of future developments on the Company will be those anticipated by management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.