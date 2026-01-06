Washington, D.C., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclotrons have fundamentally transformed nuclear medicine and cancer therapy over the past decade, with major milestones driven by Best ABT, Best Cyclotron Systems (BCS) and TeamBest Global (TBG), under the leadership of Krishnan Suthanthiran. Their innovations have enabled more advanced diagnostic imaging, targeted therapies, and global expansion of life-saving technologies.​

BCS set out to design and build high-performance cyclotrons, establishing expertise in cyclotrons ranging from 1 MeV to 70 MeV and beyond. Its vision was to advance global healthcare by delivering compact, efficient, and versatile cyclotrons capable of producing a variety of vital radioisotopes for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes.

In March 2015, BCS achieved a milestone with the commissioning of the B70 cyclotron at INFN Legnaro, Italy. This 70 MeV compact cyclotron, designed for radioisotope production and research, earned recognition among international cyclotron and radiopharmaceutical experts for its performance and reliability. Building on this success, Best ABT developed the BG-95 and B-11 cyclotrons, optimized for on-site production of PET tracers, including F-18, N-13, C-11, and Ga-68—crucial for imaging in cardiology, oncology, and neurology. Their compact, shielded designs allow seamless installation adjacent to clinical imaging suites, thereby improving workflow and expanding patient access to cutting-edge diagnostics.​

TBG’s technology portfolio spans 6 MeV research cyclotrons to high-energy 70 MeV multiparticle systems, leading to over 15 new cyclotron orders in the U.S. alone and expanding facilities across North America, Europe, and India. Innovations like alpha cyclotrons enable the production of isotopes such as Actinium-225 and have the potential to revolutionize theranostics—the combined use of therapy and diagnostics for oncology. These advancements further strengthen TeamBest’s leadership in cancer diagnosis and treatment technologies.

TBG’s cyclotrons are designed for high-yield, safe production of essential radioisotopes, including Technetium-99m, which is fundamental to nuclear imaging, and newer isotopes that support targeted cancer therapies.

Every week, Best ABT/Best Cyclotron delivers thousands of radiopharmaceutical doses worldwide, helping clinicians detect diseases at their earliest stages. TBG’s commitment to ongoing innovation has shaped the nuclear medicine field. By leading advances in cyclotron design, including the move toward alpha- and deuteron-particle capabilities, TeamBest reaffirms its commitment to global health and technological excellence, celebrating nearly two decades of impact and paving the way for future breakthroughs.

