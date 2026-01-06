Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF Declares Increased Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: CBNK) As a result of strong performance over the past year, Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF is pleased to announce an increase in its monthly cash distribution to $0.09 per unit, and that it has today declared a distribution on its units of $0.09 per unit payable on February 6, 2026, to unitholders of record on January 30, 2026.



