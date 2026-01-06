CryptoMondays at Sundance Marks a Defining Cultural Moment for Film, AI, and the Future of Media — Sponsorship Opportunities Now Available

Park City, Utah, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Sundance Film Festival prepares for its final year in Park City, CryptoMondays arrives at a pivotal cultural moment, convening founders, filmmakers, investors, technologists, and cultural leaders to explore how film, media, artificial intelligence, and on-chain systems are reshaping the future of creative industries.

Hosted by Alizah Whitney Johnson, CryptoMondays at Sundance is not simply an event — it is a forum for solutions. At a time when legacy media models, financial systems, and creative infrastructures are being fundamentally questioned, this gathering centers on transparency, ownership, and new pathways for creators through blockchain, Film3, and AI-driven tools.





“Media and marketing are the most influential industries in the world — and film is a business,” said Johnson. “We’re coming to Sundance to have an honest, forward-looking conversation about how on-chain systems, AI, and Film3 can create more functional, transparent, and equitable models for creators and communities.”

CryptoMondays is widely recognized as the largest in-real-life (IRL) Web3 community in the world, with weekly gatherings across dozens of global cities. Its strength lies not only in scale, but in its emphasis on real human connection, education, and practical collaboration beyond online discourse.

This year at Sundance, CryptoMondays joins forces with 2050 House, a global event platform inspired by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and designed to drive awareness and action around critical social, economic, and environmental challenges. Through immersive programming, cultural storytelling, and cross-sector collaboration, 2050 House creates a powerful context for conversations at the intersection of narrative, technology, impact, and global systems change. This collaboration reinforces CryptoMondays’ commitment to connecting decentralized technologies with real-world outcomes — aligning Web3 innovation with the cultural influence of media and the urgency of global impact.

Johnson emphasizes that her work at the intersection of media and Web3 is deeply intentional. “I believe many of the challenges we’re experiencing in our social and economic reality — around trust, ownership, access, and value creation — are directly related to how our systems are structured,” she added. “Web3 and decentralized technologies offer real tools to rethink those structures, and media is the most powerful way to make that shift visible, understandable, and culturally relevant.”

CryptoMondays at Sundance creates space for education, collaboration, and real-world engagement, bringing together leaders exploring how decentralized ownership, AI-enabled filmmaking, and emerging media infrastructure can address systemic challenges across global creative and financial ecosystems.



A longtime advocate for entrepreneurship as a catalyst for social change, Johnson notes that the event is intentionally solution-oriented. “Entrepreneurship is one of the most efficient ways to change the world,” she said. “We’re inviting brands and sponsors we genuinely believe in — companies building meaningful products and services — and creating an environment where people can experience those solutions while participating in important cultural conversations.”

The event also reflects the growing convergence of AI and Web3. AI-focused programming has become an integral part of CryptoMondays globally, and Sundance offers a timely platform to examine how AI, film, and on-chain systems are evolving together — not just as technologies, but as instruments for cultural and economic impact.



This year’s CryptoMondays at Sundance is designed to attract builders, thinkers, and investors who are actively shaping what comes next — individuals and organizations ready to engage with the future rather than debate it from the sidelines.



Sponsorship opportunities are now available for brands seeking meaningful alignment with one of the most culturally significant moments of the year. Sponsors gain access to a curated audience, authentic engagement, and association with a conversation defining the next chapter of media, technology, and creative ownership.



Join the last dance in Park City — and help shape what comes next. All the details about it here.

About Alizah Whitney Johnson

Alizah Whitney Johnson is a marketing and media professional with over 15 years of experience at the intersection of technology, creative strategy, and social impact. With a background spanning fashion, film, music, and entrepreneurship in the United States and India, she brings a global perspective on how media shapes culture, belief systems, and economic realities.



She is the founder of Media of Society, a nonprofit media organization using film, music, and education to empower women, girls, and underrepresented communities. Through her work across AI, Film3, and blockchain-enabled media, Johnson advocates for more transparent, equitable, and purpose-driven creative ecosystems.

About CryptoMondays

CryptoMondays is the largest in-real-life Web3 community in the world, hosting weekly gatherings in cities globally. Founded in 2018, the community focuses on education, collaboration, and real-world connection — bringing together founders, creatives, technologists, and investors to build, learn, and shape the future of decentralized technology.

