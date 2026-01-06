Orange: Orange successfully prices a bond issuance in 5 tranches for a total amount of 6 billion US dollars

Press release

Paris, 6 January 2026

Orange successfully prices a bond issuance in 5 tranches for a total amount of 6 billion US dollars

Orange has successfully priced a 6 billion US dollars bond issuance, with settlement and delivery expected on January 13, 2026. This offering, which was more than 8x oversubscribed at times, consists of 5 tranches:

Currency Format Term Notional Coupon Re-offer spread USD Fixed rate Jan 2029 750 million 4.00% US Treasury Bond + 50 bps USD Fixed rate Jan 2031 1.25 billion 4.25% US Treasury Bond + 70 bps USD Fixed rate Jan 2033 1.5 billion 4.75% US Treasury Bond + 85 bps USD Fixed rate Jan 2036 2 billion 5.00% US Treasury Bond + 95 bps USD Fixed rate Jan 2056 500 million 5.75% US Treasury Bond + 100 bps

Orange plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of certain outstanding indebtedness of MasOrange to be assumed in connection with Orange’s acquisition of the remaining 50% of MasOrange.

With a weighted average coupon of 4.72% for an average maturity of 9 years, this first US dollars issuance since 2016 allows Orange to benefit from diversification in its pool of credit investors.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of

310 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and to follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contact:

Tom Wright ; tom.wright@orange.com

CAUTION: NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN

This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in Canada, Australia or Japan. This release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase these securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions.

The company has not authorized any offer of the securities to retail investors (as such term is defined in the regulation) in any member state of the European Economic Area. No action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer of the securities to retail investors requiring publication of a prospectus in any EEA Member State. As a result, the securities may only be offered in EEA Member States (i) to any legal entity that is a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129, as amended or (ii) in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release is an advertisement and not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and does not constitute an offer to acquire securities. No Prospectus Regulation compliant prospectus has been or will be published.

In the United Kingdom, this release may only be distributed to, and is only directed at, persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, and who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the “Order”), or (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons referred to in (i) and (ii) above are together being referred to as “Relevant Persons”). This release is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity in securities of the Company is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

Attachment