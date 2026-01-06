Business First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call  

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST) (Business First), the parent company of b1BANK, announced it is scheduled to release fourth quarter 2025 earnings after market close on Thurs., Jan. 22, 2026. Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on the same day (Thurs., Jan. 22, 2026) at 4:00 p.m. CDT.

Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 9526609 or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call.

To view the live webcast on the day of the presentation visit at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3h33e6zb. The corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares Inc.

As of September 30, 2025, Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST), through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, had $8.0 billion in assets and $5.7 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC (SSW), not including $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW. b1BANK operates banking centers and loan production offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard “Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

Media Contact: Misty Albrecht

b1BANK

225.286.7879

media@b1BANK.com

Investor Relations Contact: Gregory Robertson Matt Sealy 337.721.2701 225.388.6116 Gregory.Robertson@b1BANK.com Matt.Sealy@b1BANK.com



