News Release for Early Warning Report Regarding Galantas Gold Corporation

BERKSHIRE, England, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Partners Holdings Limited (“Ocean Partners”), a company with a head office of The Pearce Building, Third Floor, West Street, Maidenhead, Berkshire, SL6 1RL, United Kingdom, announced that on December 31, 2025, Ocean Partners acquired, through Ocean Partners UK Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, 35,937,500 units of securities (each, a “Unit”) of Galantas Gold Corporation (“Galantas”), a company with a head office of 82 Richmond Street East, Suite 201, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 1P1, Canada, at a price of $0.08 per Unit, with each Unit comprised of one common share of Galantas (each, a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”) pursuant to a brokered private placement completed by Galantas, and 7,812,500 Common Shares, at a price of $0.08 per Common Share, pursuant to a non-brokered private placement completed by Galantas pursuant to a debt settlement agreement (collectively, the “Acquisition”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.12 for a period of 36 months following closing.

Prior to the Acquisition, Ocean Partners owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over 5,269,447 Common Shares, which represented 4.0% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. Ocean Partners also held 1,422,222 Common Share purchase warrants (each, a “Pre-Existing Warrant”). If all of the Pre-Existing Warrants were exercised prior to the Acquisition, Ocean Partners would have owned, directly or indirectly, or exercised control or direction over, 6,691,669 Common Shares, which represented 5.0% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis.

Following the Acquisition, Ocean Partners now owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, 49,019,447 Shares, which represent 10.7% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis. If all of the Warrants and Pre-Existing Warrants were exercised, Ocean Partners would own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, 86,379,169 Common Shares, which represent 17.7% of the total number of issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis.

The Acquisition was made by Ocean Partners for investment purposes. In accordance with applicable securities laws, Ocean Partners may, from time to time and at any time, acquire additional Common Shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, “Securities”) of Galantas in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Galantas and other relevant factors.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under Galantas’ profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

For more information, please contact:

Ocean Partners Holdings Limited

The Pearce Building

Third Floor, West Street

Maidenhead, Berkshire

SL6 1RL UK

Telephone: (44) 1628644060

E-mail: brent.omland@oceanpartners.com