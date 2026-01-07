Dog Training Expert Trace Essex Shares Tips to Avoid Grooming Day Stress in HelloNation

CARY, N.C., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many owners ask how they can prepare their dogs for grooming without causing anxiety. In HelloNation , Dog Training Expert Trace Essex of Pupsi in Cary, North Carolina, explains how simple routines at home combined with thoughtful professional care can ease grooming day stress. His guidance highlights how preparation, environment, and handling all work together to make the experience less intimidating for dogs.

Regular brushing is one of the most effective ways to prepare a dog for grooming. Brushing does more than maintain coat health; it gets the dog used to being handled. Sensitive areas such as ears, legs, and underbellies can be surprising to a dog if they are not familiar with that kind of touch. By brushing consistently, owners help reduce stress and prevent matting that can make appointments more uncomfortable.

Mats and tangles are a common source of grooming difficulties. If left unattended, mats tighten against the skin and cause irritation, which often requires corrective grooming techniques that can be stressful for the dog. Keeping up with brushing at home reduces this problem and allows for smoother, quicker sessions at the groomer. Dogs arrive with coats that are easier to manage, which improves their overall comfort during the process.

Another key step is touch desensitization. Essex recommends that owners regularly handle their dogs’ paws, ears, and tails so the dog learns these actions are normal. Even just a few minutes a day of gentle handling helps dogs build tolerance. This practice reduces the likelihood of a stress reaction once the dog is on a grooming table, making the experience less overwhelming.

Choosing the right groomer also plays a critical role. According to Essex, professional grooming should always rely on positive handling techniques, never force or punishment. A skilled groomer will observe a dog’s body language, offer breaks when necessary, and progress gradually with nervous dogs. Asking about how a grooming facility approaches first-time dogs or anxious pets gives owners important insight before scheduling appointments.

The grooming environment itself can also affect stress levels. Dogs are more comfortable in calm, orderly spaces without excessive noise or strong odors. Some facilities even offer one-on-one sessions or quiet rooms for sensitive dogs. A tailored experience that matches a dog’s temperament helps create trust and makes grooming feel less intimidating.

For dogs prone to stress, shorter and more frequent visits can be beneficial. Instead of long, overwhelming sessions, touch-up appointments keep dogs familiar with the environment and reduce discomfort from overly long coats. These repeat visits build positive associations and strengthen the relationship between dog and groomer over time.

Essex emphasizes that preparation at home, combined with a supportive grooming facility, forms the foundation for low-stress grooming. Regular brushing, gradual desensitization, and patient professional handling all contribute to a smoother experience. When these elements are in place, grooming becomes a routine event rather than a source of fear for the dog.

The full article, Tips to Avoid Grooming Day Stress , shares Dog Training Expert Trace Essex’s practical advice for reducing anxiety and creating a more comfortable grooming experience for dogs of all temperaments.

