Faraday Future Announces Stockholders’ Day Save the Date for January 7, 2026, in Las Vegas, NV to Coincide with the Annual CES

The program is intended to provide stockholders with the latest development progress, business updates, and strategic insights regarding both the FF and FX brands.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that on January 7, 2026, coinciding with CES, Faraday Future will host its Stockholders’ Day, a key annual event dedicated to transparency, execution updates, and long-term value creation. This event will be livestreamed globally, allowing stockholders and others to join in real time as FFAI leadership shares strategic insights across Faraday Future (FF) and Faraday X (FX).





For those in attendance at the CES show, FF encourages you to drop by the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel (3400 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169) at 4:00 pm PST. If you cannot make it, please tune in at that time for the livestream.

What to Expect - This event will provide a comprehensive update on the Company’s progress, priorities, and next phase of execution, including:

Full FX Super One vehicle roadmap announcement, covering mass production, sales, delivery, service, and ramp-up plan.

Upgrade of the Bridge Strategy, from the Global Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy to the Global EAI Industry Bridge Strategy.

Private preview of new product categories.





Program Details:

Date: Jan. 7, 2026

Check in Time: 3:30 PM – 4:00 PM PST

Program and Q&A: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM PST

Location: Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel (3400 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169)

A livestream of the event will be available here: https://www.ff.com/us/2026-CES/

Note: Event materials and a replay of the livestream will be available on our IR website at https://investors.ff.com/

This initiative reflects Faraday Future’s commitment to transparency, stockholder engagement, and long-term value creation as the Company accelerates toward its mission of revolutionizing the intelligent electric vehicle space. We look forward to your participation and to continuing our dialogue on long-term value creation for FF and FX.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The new FX brand strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/

CONTACTS:

Investors (English): steven.park@ff.com

Investors (Chinese): cn-ir@faradayfuture.com

Media: john.schilling@ff.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fca72d1-2e88-461f-8dc2-92998696e9df