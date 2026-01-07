Jayud Global Logistics Ltd. Notice of January 19, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit- Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK CITY and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (“Jayud” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: JYD) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors of Jayud Global who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 21, 2023 and April 30, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-jyd/

Jayud Global investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-jyd/ to learn more.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, the alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion “pump-and-dump” scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (ii) insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (iii) the Company’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity elevating the stock price; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Jayud’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The case is Lindstrom v. Jayud Global Logistics Limited, et al., Case No. 25-cv-09662.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Jayud Global and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until January 19, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

