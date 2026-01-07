BLUETTI Launches Elite 400 and Charger 2 in Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLUETTI, a global leader in portable power and energy storage solutions, today announced the Canadian launch of two new products: the Elite 400 Portable Power Station and the Charger 2 Unified Alternator & Solar Smart Energy Hub . Launching simultaneously on January 6, both products are available with limited-time Early Bird pricing, offering Canadian customers powerful new solutions for home backup power and mobile energy management.

The dual launch reflects BLUETTI’s continued expansion in Canada, where winter storms, power outages, and growing interest in RV travel and off-grid living have increased demand for dependable, flexible energy solutions.

Powering the Home: BLUETTI Elite 400

Designed for modern homeowners, the Elite 400 Portable Power Station delivers high-capacity backup power without sacrificing mobility. Building on the success of the Elite series, the Elite 400 features a 3,840Wh battery capacity and a 2,600W rated output (3,900W lifting power), capable of running essential home appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and power tools during outages or remote work scenarios.

Despite its large capacity, the Elite 400 is engineered for everyday use around the home. Integrated rolling wheels and a retractable telescopic handle allow for easy one-person transport between garages, workshops, and living spaces — making it a practical alternative to stationary backup systems.

The Elite 400 also introduces smarter power control through the BLUETTI App, offering features such as Sleep Mode, Remote Wakeup, and Timer Switch for scheduled power delivery. With AC and solar dual fast charging, the unit can recharge to 80% in just 70 minutes, ensuring it is ready when power is needed most.

Powering the Journey: BLUETTI Charger 2

For RV owners, vanlifers, and overlanders, the BLUETTI Charger 2 redefines on-the-road charging by combining vehicle alternator charging and solar input into one unified smart energy hub.

Traditional vehicle charging systems often force users to choose between alternator charging while driving or solar charging while parked, limiting efficiency. The Charger 2 eliminates this “either-or” compromise with a dual-input architecture, allowing both power sources to operate simultaneously for up to 1,200W of total charging power. This delivers charging speeds up to 13 times faster than standard 12V outlets and nearly twice as fast as the previous Charger 1, capable of replenishing a 1 kWh power station in under an hour.

As part of the BLUETTI ecosystem, the Charger 2 offers 95% compatibility with third-party portable power stations and uses the same wiring infrastructure as Charger 1, enabling existing users to upgrade through a simple drop-in replacement. Beyond charging, the Charger 2 acts as the central brain of a vehicle energy system. While driving, it intelligently manages power from the alternator and solar panels to charge auxiliary batteries and run DC loads. While parked, it automatically switches to solar and battery power, preventing starter battery drain. Optional DC Hub expansion provides up to 600W of stable DC output to support appliances such as car refrigerators, diesel heaters, lighting systems, and Starlink terminals.

The Charger 2 also includes advanced vehicle battery maintenance features, including emergency jumpstart, trickle charging, and pulse maintenance modes, along with comprehensive safety protections and app-based monitoring via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Availability and Early Bird Pricing

Both the BLUETTI Elite 400 and BLUETTI Charger 2 are available for purchase in Canada starting January 6, 2026, with limited-time Early Bird launch pricing available on both products.

Elite 400 : Launches with special Early Bird pricing $1,899 for Canadian customers seeking high-capacity home backup and workshop power. Customers can use the code PRElite400 to receive an additional 6% discount till April 6.

Charger 2 : launches with Early Bird pricing at $499, available across multiple purchase options, including single-unit purchases, bundle offers. Customers can use the code PRCH2 to receive an additional 5% discount till February 6.

For existing Charger 1 owners, a special upgrade price of $149 will be available for a limited time, until Jan. 10.

