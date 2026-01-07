Nikon Reveals NIKKOR Z 24-105mm F4-7.1 Zoom Lens – Preorder and More Info at B&H Photo

Nikon has announced the NIKKOR Z 24–105mm f/4–7.1, a flexible all-purpose zoom for the Z system designed with portability and ease of use in mind

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting off 2026 on a strong note, Nikon has unveiled their latest lens for the Z system. The Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 is a flexible, carry-everywhere zoom designed with convenience in mind. At just 12.4oz, this is one of the lightest zooms of its caliber in Nikons current line-up.





Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 Lens https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1941956-REG/nikon_20132_nikkor_z_24_105mm_f_4_7_1.html

Key Features

Full-Frame | f/4-7.1 to f/22-40

Versatile, Lightweight Everyday Zoom

STM Autofocus | 7.9 to 11" Close Focus

Up to 0.5x Magnification at 70 to 105mm

Compact 4.2"-Long Design

User-Assignable Control Ring

67mm Front Filter Thread





The new Nikon Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 is a lightweight, everyday zoom lens for Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras that covers a broad, 24–105mm focal range. Designed for photographers and hybrid shooters who value portability without sacrificing versatility, this lens is ideal for travel, street, landscapes, portraits, and general walk-around use.

At the wide end (24mm), it captures expansive scenes and environmental shots, while the 105mm telephoto reach brings subjects closer with minimal lens changes — making it a true all-purpose option. As a variable-aperture zoom, its compact design helps keep overall size and weight down, providing convenient handling for daily shooting.

With a stepping motor (STM) type drive that offers smooth focus transitions. With a 24–105mm range and modern optical performance, this lens balances flexibility and ease of use for creators on the go.

Learn more about Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-105mm f/4-7.1 at B&H Explora https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/nikon-reveals-flexible-z-24-105mm-f4-71-zoom-lens

