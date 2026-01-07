Tradomatix Launches Technology Platform Connecting Trading Capital, Quant Talent, and Machine Intelligence

Singapore, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradomatix today announced the launch of its global trading technology platform, creating the infrastructure layer where hedge funds, quantitative traders, AI trading agents, brokers, and advanced market participants converge within a single, asset-class-agnostic environment.

The platform addresses a fundamental shift in how competitive advantage is achieved in modern markets. While earlier cycles rewarded exclusive data access and faster execution, today's edge comes from coordination—the ability to connect quantitative insight, machine intelligence, and capital efficiently within one operational framework.

"Trading advantage has moved from access to coordination," said Gary Tan, Director at Tradomatix. "We built the technology layer that connects what matters most: talent, capital, and intelligence operating together rather than in silos."

Platform Highlights:

Quant-to-Hedge Fund Connectivity — High-performing quantitative traders connect directly with hedge funds and professional trading firms seeking systematic strategies, removing traditional organizational barriers

Machine Intelligence Integration — AI trading agents and machine-learning systems operate as first-class participants alongside human-led and quantitative strategies

Consolidated Intelligence — Data, models, and execution behavior integrate within a single platform, enabling systems to adapt continuously to market conditions

Asset-Class Agnostic Design — Cross-asset workflows support diversified execution and scalable deployment without market or product fragmentation

Non-Custodial Architecture — Participants retain control while accessing institutional-grade infrastructure





Redefining How Talent and Capital Connect

Quantitative traders have long faced barriers accessing institutional capital and infrastructure. Tradomatix eliminates these constraints by functioning as a bridge where strategy creation and capital deployment connect through technology rather than firm boundaries. Hedge funds deploy quantitative models efficiently while quant traders operate within institutional environments without managing execution infrastructure independently.

Machine Intelligence as Active Participant

Beyond automation, Tradomatix supports AI trading agents that learn and adapt continuously. Intelligence consolidates across data, models, and execution—moving trading systems beyond static rules toward learning-based operation.

Availability

Tradomatix is now available to hedge funds, quantitative traders, AI trading system developers, brokers, and advanced market participants worldwide.

About Tradomatix

Tradomatix is a global trading technology platform enabling hedge funds, quantitative traders, AI trading agents, autonomous bots, brokers, and advanced traders to integrate machine-learning-driven trading systems within a unified, non-custodial, asset-class-agnostic environment.