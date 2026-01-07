Trends and Policies in Europe Plastic Packaging Market 2025-35

Ottawa, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe plastic packaging market, which stood at USD 110.78 billion in 2025, is projected to grow further to USD 189.22 billion by 2034, according to data published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research. The European plastic packaging market is driven by strong demand from food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries, supported by advanced manufacturing capabilities and high-quality standards.

What is Meant by Plastic Packaging in Europe?

Plastic packaging refers to the use of polymer-based materials to protect, contain, transport, and preserve products, ensuring durability, safety, convenience, and extended shelf life. The European plastic packaging market is driven by strong demand from food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care sectors, along with innovations in recyclable materials, lightweight packaging, regulatory compliance, and growing adoption of circular-economy and sustainability-focused solutions.

Sustainability initiatives, lightweighting, recyclable materials, and mono-material designs are reshaping product development, while regulatory pressure and circular-economy goals accelerate innovation and adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions across the region.

Major Europe Initiatives for the Plastic Packaging Industry

Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD) 2025 Milestone: A critical milestone in 2025 requires PET beverage bottles to contain at least 25% recycled plastic and targets a 77% separate collection rate for plastic bottles. Plastic Waste Minimization and Compostability Mandate: Starting in 2025, specific items such as very lightweight plastic carrier bags and sticky labels for fruit and vegetables must be industrially compostable, while overall per capita consumption of lightweight bags must not exceed 40 per year. EU Plastic Own Resource (Plastic Tax): This fiscal measure encourages member states to reduce waste by applying a uniform call rate on non-recycled plastic packaging waste, effectively acting as an incentive for increased recycling. Circular Plastics Alliance (CPA) Relaunch: This industry-led initiative aims to ensure that 10 million tonnes of recycled plastics are used in new products on the EU market annually by 2025, supported by a significant relaunch in 2025 to address current recycling sector challenges.

What Are the Latest Key Trends in the Europe Plastic Packaging Market?

Companies are increasingly adopting recyclable and bio-based plastics, focusing on circular economy goals. Innovations aim to reduce environmental impact and meet stringent EU regulations, while brands respond to consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions and increased use of recycled content. Lightweighting and Material Optimization: Manufacturers are redesigning packaging to use less material without sacrificing performance. Lightweighting reduces transportation costs, energy use, and emissions, improving overall product sustainability and driving cost efficiencies across the supply chain.

integrates sensors, QR codes, and antimicrobial coatings to improve product safety, traceability, and consumer engagement. Smart features help reduce food waste, provide real-time information, and enhance supply chain transparency. Regulatory Compliance and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR): European policies push manufacturers to reduce plastic waste and increase recyclability. EPR schemes require producers to manage end-of-life packaging, accelerating sustainable practices and investment in recycling technologies throughout the region.



What is the Potential Growth Rate of the Europe Plastic Packaging Industry?

Innovation in Sustainable Materials and Advancements in Smart & Functional Packaging

Innovation in sustainable materials and advancements in smart and functional packaging drive the European plastic packaging market by addressing regulatory pressures, environmental concerns, and evolving consumer expectations. The development of recyclable, bio-based, and high-performance plastics supports circular-economy goals, while smart features such as QR codes, barrier enhancements, and active protection improve product safety, shelf life, traceability, and brand engagement, encouraging wider adoption across food, pharmaceutical, and personal care applications.

Country-Level Analysis:

Germany Plastic Packaging Market Trends

Germany’s dominance in the European market stems from its status as the continent’s largest plastics producer with a dense value chain, strong R&D networks, and advanced infrastructure. A highly skilled workforce, strategic location for converters and recyclers, and robust manufacturing and export capabilities further reinforce its leading position across packaging applications.

Which Factors Make Eastern European Countries the Fastest Growing in European Market?

Eastern European countries are the fastest-growing region in the European market due to rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing demand for packaged food, beverages and consumer goods. Expanding retail and e-commerce sectors, improved manufacturing capabilities, foreign investments, sustainability awareness, and gradual alignment with EU packaging regulations further accelerate packaging technology adoption and market expansion.

The UK Plastic Packaging Market Trends

The UK’s notable growth in the European market is driven by strong e-commerce expansion demanding durable, lightweight packaging and stringent sustainability regulations like the Plastic Packaging Tax and Extended Producer Responsibility that boost recycled content use. Rising consumer preference for eco-friendly packaging and advancements in recycling technologies further accelerate demand for innovative and sustainable plastic packaging solutions.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segment Analysis

Material Type Insights

What made the Polyethylene (PE) Segment Dominant in the Europe Plastic Packaging Market in 2024?

The polyethylene (PE) segment dominates the European plastic packaging market due to its excellent flexibility, durability, chemical resistance, and lightweight nature. PE is widely used in films, pouches, and containers for food and consumer goods, supported by cost-effectiveness, strong barrier performance, ease of processing, and high recyclability, aligned with Europe’s circular economy and sustainability initiatives.

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) segment is the fastest-growing due to its strong recyclability, clarity, and lightweight properties, making it ideal for bottles and food containers. Growing demand for sustainable packaging, improved recycling infrastructure, and consumer preference for high-quality, safe materials boost PET adoption. Its suitability for beverage and personal care applications further accelerates growth across European markets.

Product Type Insights

How did the Bottles and Jars dominate the Europe Plastic Packaging Market in 2024?

The bottles and jars segment dominates the European plastic packaging market due to its widespread use in beverages, food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. These formats offer strong protection, convenience, resealability, and compatibility with materials like PET and HDPE. Their recyclability, durability, and suitability for mass production further support strong adoption across Europe.

The pouches segment is the fastest-growing in the European plastic packaging market due to increasing demand for lightweight, flexible, and convenient packaging. Pouches enhance shelf appeal, reduce material use and transportation costs, and support sustainable initiatives. Their versatility across food, pet food, and consumer goods, along with customizable shapes and resealable options, drives strong market adoption.

Application Insights

What made the Food and Beverage Segment Dominant in the Europe Plastic Packaging Market in 2024?

The food and beverages segment dominates the European plastic packaging market due to high consumption of packaged and processed foods, demand for extended shelf life, and strict hygiene requirements. Plastic packaging offers excellent barrier protection, lightweight handling, and convenience. Its compatibility with bottles, pouches, trays, and films supports widespread use across diverse food and beverage applications.

The pharmaceutical segment is the fastest-growing in the European plastic packaging market due to rising healthcare demand, stringent safety and contamination control requirements, and increased use of unit-dose formats. Plastic packaging offers excellent barrier protection, tamper evidence, and lightweight handling. Growth in biologics and specialty medicines further drives demand for advanced, reliable, and compliant packaging solutions across the region.

Recent Breakthroughs in the Europe Plastic Packaging Industry

In September 2025, at FACHPACK 2025, held in September, Sappi Europe showcased its expanded portfolio of recyclable, high-barrier paper solutions, including Guard Pro OMH and Guard Duo. These innovations offer functional alternatives to multi-material plastics for food packaging, supporting both sustainability goals and efficient production, reflecting strong industry momentum toward recyclable mono-material solutions.

In October 2025 at K 2025 in Düsseldorf, Braskem spotlighted its next-generation bio-based polyethylene products and circular packaging collaborations with Bottle Up and Eurobottle. Key launches included bio-based MDO films and Medcol LDPE for healthcare, underscoring progress toward bio-derived materials that offer performance and environmental benefits.

collaborations with Bottle Up and Eurobottle. Key launches included bio-based MDO films and Medcol LDPE for healthcare, underscoring progress toward bio-derived materials that offer performance and environmental benefits. In February 2025, Huhtamaki unveiled its ProDairy recyclable single-coated paper cups tailored for yogurt and dairy packaging, reducing plastic to less than 10% while ensuring strong barrier performance. This innovation meets stringent food safety and sustainability demands, supporting recyclability across Europe and addressing growing consumer and regulatory pressure for lower-plastic food packaging solutions.

In May 2025, the European Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) entered into force, harmonizing national packaging rules across the EU, boosting resource efficiency, and incentivizing reuse and recycling. This regulatory milestone is accelerating sustainable packaging innovation, creating business opportunities and supporting circular economy goals by reducing environmental impact from packaging and encouraging eco-design across sectors.

In July 2025, Huhtamaki expanded its sustainable food packaging portfolio with home and industrial-compostable ice cream cups that also remain recyclable. Made from responsibly sourced paperboard with bio-based coatings, the new cups exemplify the firm’s commitment to reducing environmental footprint while maintaining quality and consumer appeal in frozen dessert packaging.



Top Companies in the Europe Plastic Packaging Market & Their Offerings:

Amcor Group : Flexible and rigid packaging for food, healthcare, and home care, with a focus on recyclable materials.

: Flexible and rigid packaging for food, healthcare, and home care, with a focus on recyclable materials. ALPLA-Werke : Custom plastic bottles, caps, and injection-molded packaging systems for the beverage and consumer goods sectors.

: Custom plastic bottles, caps, and injection-molded packaging systems for the beverage and consumer goods sectors. Coveris Holdings S.A. : High-performance flexible and sustainable plastic films and trays tailored for food and industrial use.

: High-performance flexible and sustainable plastic films and trays tailored for food and industrial use. Sealed Air Corporation : Specialized protective packaging and high-barrier food films under the CRYOVAC® brand.

: Specialized and high-barrier food films under the CRYOVAC® brand. Mondi Group UK : Flexible plastic packaging and high-barrier films for pet food, home care, and personal care products.

: Flexible plastic packaging and high-barrier films for pet food, home care, and personal care products. Flexible PE Film Extrusion : An industrial manufacturing process used to create polyethylene films for shrink wraps, bags, and industrial liners.

: An industrial manufacturing process used to create polyethylene films for shrink wraps, bags, and industrial liners. RPC Group (Berry Global) : A leading supplier of rigid plastic containers and closures through Berry Global’s European operations.

: A leading supplier of rigid plastic containers and closures through Berry Global’s European operations. Constantia Flexibles Holding : High-end flexible packaging and aluminum-based foil solutions for the pharmaceutical and food markets.

: High-end and aluminum-based foil solutions for the pharmaceutical and food markets. Aptar Group : Precision-engineered plastic dispensing systems, spray pumps, and closures for beauty and pharmaceutical applications.

: Precision-engineered plastic dispensing systems, spray pumps, and closures for beauty and pharmaceutical applications. Papier Mettler: A diverse range of flexible plastic carrier bags and industrial films for the retail and e-commerce sectors.

Segment Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyamide (PA)

Bioplastics / Bio-based plastics

Others (EVOH, EPS, etc.)

By Product Type

Bottles & Jars

Trays & Containers

Cups & Tubs

Pouches

Films & Wraps

Bags

Clamshells & Blister Packs

Caps & Closures

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Household Products

Industrial Goods

Chemicals

Agriculture



By Europe:

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Austria Russia & Belarus Türkiye Albania Rest of Eastern Europe



