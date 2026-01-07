Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Trading update Q4 2025

HARVEST VOLUMES OF SALMON AND TROUT

Total harvest volume of salmon and trout for Q4 2025 was 49,300 GWT, compared to 56,800 GWT in Q4 2024. For the full year 2025, harvested volume of salmon and trout was 195,600 GWT compared to 171,200 GWT in 2024. These figures exclude harvest volumes from Scottish Seafarms.

Harvest volumes by region/company for Q4 2025 (Q4 2024), measured in 1,000 GWT:

Lerøy Aurora: 16.4 (15.4)

Lerøy Midt: 16.2 (22.6)

Lerøy Sjøtroll: 16.8 of which 7.9 was trout (18.8 of which 8.2 was trout)

CATCH VOLUMES OF WILDFISH

Total wild catch volumes in Lerøy Havfisk, measured in 1,000 tonnes:

Q4 2025: 7.6 of which 2.7 of cod

Q4 2024: 9.8 of which 3.1 of cod

The catch volume for 2025 was 57,700 tonnes compared to 65,000 tonnes in 2024.



The complete Q4 2025 report will be released on 24 February at 06:30 CET.

Queries may be addressed to the company’s CFO Sjur S. Malm.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.