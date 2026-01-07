Vetted Prop Firms Partners with SabioTrade to Unlock Exclusive Crypto Prop Trading Opportunities

New York , Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vetted Prop Firms , a leading independent review and comparison platform for proprietary trading firms, has announced a new strategic partnership with SabioTrade, aimed at delivering exclusive crypto prop trading deals and enhanced transparency for traders worldwide.





This partnership marks another step in Vetted Prop Firms’ mission to connect traders with reputable, high-quality crypto prop firms while removing confusion, misinformation, and unnecessary risk from the evaluation process. By working directly with SabioTrade, Vetted Prop Firms is now able to offer traders exclusive incentives, verified insights, and in-depth evaluations that are not available through other channels.

SabioTrade has rapidly emerged as a standout name in the crypto prop trading space, thanks to its modern infrastructure, access to cryptocurrency markets, and trader-friendly trading conditions. The firm’s approach aligns closely with what today’s traders are looking for: flexibility, fair rules, and genuine opportunities to trade crypto within a structured prop firm environment.

Through this collaboration, traders gain the benefit of SabioTrade’s crypto-enabled trading ecosystem, combined with Vetted Prop Firms’ strict vetting standards and commitment to transparency. Every aspect of SabioTrade’s offering—from rules and account structures to limitations and regional availability—is reviewed and presented clearly to help traders make informed decisions.

“Crypto traders are no longer willing to accept vague rules or unclear conditions,” said Fred Harrington, Owner of Vetted Prop Firms. “Our partnership with SabioTrade allows us to offer real crypto prop trading opportunities with transparency, accountability, and exclusive deals that genuinely benefit our community.”

Vetted Prop Firms has built a strong reputation for independently analyzing proprietary trading firms across crypto, futures, and forex markets, breaking down complex rules and highlighting both advantages and drawbacks. The addition of SabioTrade further strengthens the platform’s growing crypto prop firm coverage, offering traders another vetted option backed by direct collaboration and exclusive promotions.

As part of the partnership, traders visiting Vetted Prop Firms can now explore SabioTrade in detail and access exclusive offers designed specifically for the Vetted Prop Firms community, reinforcing the platform’s role as a trusted gateway to reputable prop trading opportunities.

About Vetted Prop Firms

Vetted Prop Firms is an independent review and comparison platform dedicated to evaluating proprietary trading firms across crypto, futures, and forex markets. The platform prioritizes transparency, accuracy, and trader-first insights, helping traders confidently choose prop firms that match their goals and trading style.

About SabioTrade

SabioTrade is a proprietary trading firm focused on providing access to cryptocurrency markets through a modern, performance-driven trading environment. Built with flexibility and trader success in mind, SabioTrade offers competitive conditions and infrastructure designed for today’s crypto traders.