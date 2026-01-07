B2BROKER’s Report Is Live: 63% Brokers Launch with Integrated Stack in Just 10 Days

DUBAI, The United Arab Emirates, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

B2BROKER , a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions, unveiled its Fintech Market Report 2025. Drawing from proprietary client data, the report reveals an interesting shift in how brokers build and scale trading operations: 63% now launch with a fully integrated stack combining CRM, trading platforms, and liquidity, bypassing fragmented setups.

This trend underscores the market's demand for speed and simplicity amid fierce competition. Brokers using unified infrastructure go live in an average of just 10 working days, slashing time-to-market and operational risks. Post-launch, 63% actively adopt multi-asset models, leveraging shared liquidity pools across FX, crypto spot, derivatives, and perpetuals — all powered by a single backend.

The report analyzes a client base split roughly 70/30 between emerging startups and mature firms. Newer brokers prioritize turnkey solutions for rapid deployment, while established players seek modular, API-first architectures to embed platforms into custom ecosystems. Behavioral shifts, like the dominance of mobile trading among end-users, further amplify the need for stable, centralized systems where CRM, trading, and liquidity operate seamlessly.

"Brokers are rewriting the rules: unified infrastructure is the new standard. With B2TRADER, we're setting the industry standard for multi-asset dominance, not just meeting the demand that is clear, " said Arthur Azizov, CEO of B2BROKER.

B2TRADER, B2BROKER's high-performance trading platform, is architecturally designed to meet these demands. It supports multi-market and multi-asset accounts within a unified infrastructure, delivering advanced features like smart order routing as standard. This makes B2TRADER the go-to solution for brokers scaling across asset classes without complexity.

Beyond its own figures, B2BROKER's latest report also highlighted the future trends:

Financial markets face explosive growth, with online trading platforms projected to hit $14B by 2027

These explosive capital flows across FX, crypto spot on CEX/DEX, and perpetual futures totaling $10.17T in H1 2025 underscore the need for brokers to handle multi-asset complexity at scale.

AI evolves from buzzword to core optimizer for analytics, customer segmentation, risk analysis, algorithmic trading, chatbots, and cost reduction, though still monitored trends.

Future focuses on enhanced UIs and vertically integrated platforms to cut friction amid regulations and institutional demands.

The full Fintech Market Report 2025 is available at: https://b2broker.com/news/fintech-market-report-2025/

