Minuteman Press Franchise in Boksburg Acquires 31-Year Business Wilpro Printers, Biggest Acquisition for Minuteman Press in South Africa

BOKSBURG, South Africa, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barry Pottinger owns the Minuteman Press franchise in Boksburg, Gauteng, South Africa since May of 2004. To kick off the New Year, Barry completed the largest volume acquisition for any Minuteman Press centre in South Africa, acquiring 31-year business Wilpro Printers from original retiring owners Willie and Petro Viljoen. The acquisition was made official on 1 January 2026 and Wilpro is now operating under the Minuteman Press Boksburg banner.

31-Year History

Willie and Petro Viljoen opened the doors of Wilpro Printers in 1994. Willie says, “We started the business in 1994 in our study with one Risograph duplicator. We were both teachers and the uncertainties around the new government in South Africa made us think about our future as government employees. Most of the business came from our friends, colleagues and our church. Before we knew it, the business the business grew and more space and machines were needed.”

Willie continues, “We operated from our 4 garages for the next 20 years while still teaching and raising 3 children. The children helped where they could as they got older but none of them were interested in taking over the business. We grew to the point where we could resign from teaching and go into business full-time. In 2022 we moved to another site with more staff and a quieter home life. Now at the age of 67, we decided to retire and sell the business.”

Selling the Business

With retirement on the horizon, Willie and Petro were starting to think about how they could sell the business. As luck would have it, they were contacted by Minuteman Press right around that same time. Willie says, “The process with Minuteman Press was smooth from the beginning and made us feel safe. Rob Greyling was a key player in our sale. We could ask any questions and raise any concerns. Without Rob and Minuteman Press, it would have been a steep mountain to climb to sell the business. We sincerely appreciate his guidance.”

Willie adds, “If you want to sell your business, Minuteman Press will guide you all the way.”

Buying the Business

From the buyer’s perspective, Barry Pottinger saw this acquisition as a “no-brainer.” Barry says, “Wilpro was a supplier of ours for perfect bound books for many years. It was a print shop I personally admired because I saw how well the business was managed. Wilpro always provided great quality and customer service, which aligns with what we do at Minuteman Press.”

Barry continues, “I went ahead with the acquisition for 3 key reasons:

Wilpro was a well-respected printer in the industry with over 30 years of service.

They offered something different to their customers, so it complemented our service offerings very well. And we now have the opportunity to service those clients with our offerings.

It was a well-run, profitable business.



On working with Rob Greyling and Minuteman Press International to complete the acquisition, Barry says, “It was an absolute pleasure working with Rob on this acquisition. All dealings with the sellers and myself were handled extremely professionally by Rob. He was always available to answer my questions and get the required information from the sellers or MPIHQ when needed.”

For his part, Rob Greyling says, “I was happy to work with Willie, Petro, and Barry to help them come to an agreement on the sale of Wilpro Printers to Minuteman Press in Boksburg. I wish Willie and Petro all the best on their retirement and congratulate Barry on his acquisition that will help expand his business in Boksburg.”

Transition to Minuteman Press

Both Barry and Willie agree that the transition from Wilpro to Minuteman Press has been smooth. Barry says, “So far the transition has been going very well. I feel we are well prepared for the takeover, with great thanks to Rob for his communication as well as Field Rep Ryan van Bruggen and MPIHQ VP of International Support Duncan Diesel for their assistance on the technical side.”

Willie shares his heartfelt message for Wilpro customers during the transition phase: “Please stay with the business under the Minuteman Press banner. You can be guaranteed the same service and quality under the new management and the existing staff. Make use of their extended range of products and services.”

Willie concludes, “We had wonderful years building and running the business. We made lots of friends. We wish the business and Barry all the best for the future.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Boksburg, visit https://minuteman.com/za/locations/gauteng/boksburg/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

To learn more about how to sell your printing business at no cost or broker fees to you, visit https://sellyourprintingbusiness.com

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42a644aa-d7c5-43fd-83b1-17c0b15e3de0