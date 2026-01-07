Relation Announces Strategic Collaboration with Deerfield Management to Advance Novel Therapeutics

LONDON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relation and healthcare investment firm Deerfield Management, a current investor, today announced the establishment of a new research collaboration to advance therapeutic discovery projects for diseases of high unmet need.

“The opportunity to combine Relation’s and Deerfield’s capabilities across AI, biology, discovery and development is a compelling proposition,” said David Roblin, MD, CEO of Relation. “We believe that this partnership will enable us to expand our R&D efforts and portfolio and ultimately help patients in need.”

Relation is founded on the premise that better success in drug development requires confidence in the biology driving disease. To deliver this confidence in biology, Relation’s “Lab-in-the-Loop” platform aims to integrate state-of-the-art AI with patient-derived multi-omic data and proprietary experimental systems to uncover causal genes and refine target hypotheses. Relation develops medicines to clinical value inflection points across a range of therapy areas, all under the central theme of capitalising on better biological understanding. The company’s portfolio spans immunology, metabolic disease, and bone disease.

Under the terms of the agreement, Relation may nominate targets discovered using its platform for downstream development via a NewCo, jointly owned by the Parties. The parties will work collaboratively to develop target product profiles, and Deerfield will provide due diligence support and drug development plans for projects that the parties mutually decide to advance. Both Relation and Deerfield are entitled to royalties of the net sales of any future products.

“We are inspired by what the Relation team is working to achieve and look forward to collaborating as we strive to better understand target biology,” said Matt Nelson, PhD, VP, Genetics and Genomics at Deerfield Discovery and Development (3DC), Deerfield’s internal drug discovery and development engine. “In combining forces, we hope to expand the boundaries of what we know and leverage therapeutically relevant insights to make a difference for patients.”

About Relation

Relation is a technology-enabled biopharmaceutical company developing medicines across immunology, metabolic and bone diseases. The company builds AI and experimental systems, across the drug development cycle, all under the central theme of capitalising on better biological understanding.

About Deerfield Management

Deerfield is an investment management firm committed to advancing healthcare through investment, intelligence, and philanthropy. The Firm works across the healthcare ecosystem to connect people, capital, ideas, and technology in bold, collaborative, and inclusive ways. For more information, please visit www.deerfield.com .

Media contact:

press@relationrx.com