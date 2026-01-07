Alm. Brand Group newsletter ahead of Q4 results

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Alm. Brand Group has prepared a pre-close newsletter to highlight key trends and factors, giving investors, analysts, and other stakeholders a better insight into the company’s financial performance. The pre-close letter is attached.

Attachment


Attachments

Investor news_Alm. Brand Group newsletter ahead of Q4 results

Recommended Reading