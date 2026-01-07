Alm. Brand Group newsletter ahead of Q4 results

Alm. Brand Group has prepared a pre-close newsletter to highlight key trends and factors, giving investors, analysts, and other stakeholders a better insight into the company’s financial performance. The pre-close letter is attached.
Attachment
| Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S
Alm. Brand Group has prepared a pre-close newsletter to highlight key trends and factors, giving investors, analysts, and other stakeholders a better insight into the company’s financial performance. The pre-close letter is attached.
Attachment
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program Transactions during 29 December 2025 – 2 January 2026On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described...Read More
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program Transactions during 22 December 2025 – 23 December 2025On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as...Read More