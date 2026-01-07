Asia-Pacific B2C Ecommerce Market Report 2025-2029: Alibaba, JD.com, Amazon, Flipkart, Shopee, Lazada, Rakuten, and Coupang Face Rising Competition From Temu, Shein, and TikTok–Tokopedia

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ecommerce market in Asia-Pacific was expected to grow by 7% annually, reaching US$3.83 trillion by 2025.



The ecommerce market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.7%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the ecommerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$3.58 trillion to approximately US$4.83 trillion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the ecommerce industry in Asia-Pacific offering comprehensive coverage of both overall and ecommerce markets. It includes more than 80+ KPIs, covering gross merchandise value, gross merchandise volume, and average value per transaction.

Competitive Landscape



Competitive intensity is expected to increase as short-video platforms deepen their commerce integration in China and Southeast Asia. At the same time, cross-border entrants continue to reshape price expectations in Australia and Japan. India will see stronger competition in grocery and FMCG as quick-commerce expands into more categories. Regulatory intervention, particularly in Indonesia, Australia, and Japan, will influence platform strategies around pricing, merchant treatment and data practices. The localisation of fulfilment, payments integration, and stronger compliance requirements will determine which firms retain a long-term advantage.



Current State of the Market

Ecommerce in-Pacific is characterised by high competitive intensity, with multinational platforms, domestic marketplaces, social-commerce players and quick-commerce operators all expanding their presence. In China, Alibaba and JD.com continue to face pressure on their market share from platforms built on short-video ecosystems such as Douyin and Kuaishou.

In India, Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart compete closely with Reliance Retail's Ajio and JioMart, while quick-commerce platforms intensify rivalry in daily-needs categories. Southeast Asia remains a multi-player environment where Shopee, Lazada, and Tokopedia (now integrated with TikTok Shop) contest leadership, especially in Indonesia and Vietnam. Developed markets such as Australia, Japan and South Korea face increased pressure from cross-border entrants, most notably Temu and Shein, which are challenging domestic retailers on pricing and fulfilment expectations.

Key Players and New Entrants

Across the region, leading players include Alibaba, JD.com, and Pinduoduo (Temu) in China; Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance in India; Shopee, Lazada, Tokopedia, and now TikTok-Tokopedia in Southeast Asia; Rakuten and Yahoo! Shopping in Japan; and Coupang in South Korea. New entrants are primarily cross-border Chinese platforms, especially Temu and Shein in Australia and Japan, where consumer adoption has grown sharply. In Indonesia, TikTok formally re-entered ecommerce through its partnership with Tokopedia under new regulatory conditions. In India, domestic platforms continue to emerge in specialised verticals such as beauty, personal care, and pharmacy, though recent entrants remain relatively small compared with the major incumbents.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

TikTok's integration of TikTok Shop with Tokopedia in Indonesia (2024-25) is the most significant regional restructuring, enabling it to resume ecommerce operations after regulatory restrictions. In Australia, regulatory filings and parliamentary discussions have highlighted rising activity by Temu and Shein, prompting closer scrutiny of consumer protection. In India, quick-commerce firms such as Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket have expanded dark-store networks. At the same time, Reliance continues to acquire and partner with offline retail brands to strengthen omnichannel capabilities. South Korea's Coupang expanded operations into Taiwan, representing cross-market expansion rather than consolidation.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1870 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.83 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.83 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

