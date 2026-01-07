New York City, NY, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As demand for GLP-1 weight loss medications continues to rise in 2026, many consumers are actively searching for a reliable GLP-1 supplier that offers affordability, medical oversight, and flexible access. With brand-name GLP-1 medications often priced between $1,300 and $1,500 per month without insurance, cost remains a major barrier for most patients.

MEDVi, LLC operates a U.S.-based telehealth platform focused on facilitating access to compounded semaglutide for weight loss. According to pricing information published on the official website, MEDVi lists compounded semaglutide starting at $179 for the first month, with ongoing monthly refills priced at $299. The platform also offers compounded GLP-1 injections and oral tablet options on a month-to-month basis with no long-term contract.

The company states that more than 100,000 patients have used the platform, reflecting the broader growth of telehealth weight loss services as consumers seek cost-conscious GLP-1 access ahead of the New Year weight loss season.

MEDVi Telehealth GLP-1 Platform Overview

Consumers evaluating the trusted GLP-1 supplier often look beyond pricing alone. MEDVi operates using a structured model that separates technology services, medical decision-making, and medication fulfillment.

MEDVi, LLC provides the digital platform, patient intake systems, administrative coordination, customer support, and payment processing.

provides the digital platform, patient intake systems, administrative coordination, customer support, and payment processing. Licensed medical providers affiliated with OpenLoop Health review patient health information and determine prescription eligibility.

affiliated with OpenLoop Health review patient health information and determine prescription eligibility. Partner compounding pharmacies prepare and dispense medications based on prescriptions issued by licensed clinicians.





Enrollment and payment do not guarantee that a prescription will be issued. Prescribing decisions are made independently by licensed healthcare professionals after evaluating individual medical history and clinical suitability.

MEDVi’s published terms state that the company does not provide medical care and is not licensed to practice medicine. Independent providers deliver all healthcare services.

The MEDVi platform is offered on a month-to-month basis with no contract commitment, as stated on the company website. Readers can review a detailed platform analysis for a broader market context.

Understanding MEDVi’s Three-Entity Operating Model

MEDVi, LLC Platform and Administrative Services

MEDVi functions as a technology and coordination provider rather than a healthcare provider. Responsibilities include managing the telehealth platform, facilitating communication between patients and providers, handling billing, and responding to non-clinical support inquiries. Medical questions are directed to licensed clinicians within the OpenLoop Health network.

Business Address:

131 Continental Dr, Suite 305, Newark, DE 19713

Contact: help@medvi.org | (323) 690-1564

OpenLoop Health Licensed Medical Provider Network

OpenLoop Health supports a network of U.S.-licensed physicians who evaluate patient-submitted health information and determine whether compounded GLP-1 medications such as semaglutide are medically appropriate. Prescribing authority remains solely with licensed clinicians, and approval is determined on a case-by-case basis.

The MEDVi website references several physicians in its educational materials, though it does not disclose the full size of the provider network or state-by-state licensure details. Provider credentials can be verified through public state medical board databases.

Partner Compounding Pharmacies

According to platform disclosures, MEDVi works with multiple U.S.-certified compounding pharmacies to fulfill prescriptions. The company states that it communicates regularly with pharmacy partners regarding medication availability, quality testing, and shipping timelines.

Specific pharmacy names are not publicly listed but can be requested from customer support prior to enrollment.

Is MEDVi a Reliable GLP-1 Supplier for You?

Determining the reliable GLP-1 supplier depends on individual goals, medical history, budget, and comfort with telehealth care models. MEDVi positions itself as a platform that emphasizes cost transparency, independent clinical review, and flexible month-to-month access.

Individuals interested in exploring whether MEDVi aligns with their weight loss goals can review current pricing, medication formats, and enrollment details directly on the platform. As with any GLP-1 program, eligibility and outcomes depend on evaluation by a licensed medical provider.

FDA-Approved vs Compounded GLP-1 Medications

Understanding the regulatory difference between FDA-approved GLP-1 medications and compounded GLP-1 formulations is essential for individuals researching weight loss treatments in 2026. These two categories differ significantly in approval standards, clinical evidence, manufacturing oversight, and insurance coverage.

FDA-Approved GLP-1 Medications for Weight Loss

FDA-approved GLP-1 receptor agonists used for chronic weight management include Wegovy, which contains semaglutide, and Saxenda, which contains liraglutide. Ozempic, also containing semaglutide, is approved by the FDA for type 2 diabetes management but may be prescribed off-label for weight loss when a licensed clinician determines it is medically appropriate.

Under FDA regulations, physicians may prescribe approved medications for off-label use based on professional medical judgment. When Ozempic is used for weight loss, it is considered an off-label prescription.

Clinical Trial Evidence for Wegovy

Wegovy approval was supported by large, randomized clinical trials, including the STEP 1 study:

1,961 adults with obesity or overweight plus weight-related health conditions

68-week study duration

Average weight loss of approximately 14.9% of body weight

86% of participants lost at least 5% of body weight

69% lost at least 10%

50% lost at least 15%

Participants followed reduced-calorie diets and increased physical activity





Before receiving FDA approval, GLP-1 medications completed Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III trials. The FDA evaluated safety, effectiveness, manufacturing quality, and labeling accuracy. After approval, post-market surveillance continues to monitor long-term safety.

Pricing and Insurance Coverage for FDA-Approved GLP-1s

Retail pricing for FDA-approved GLP-1 medications typically ranges from $1,300 to $1,500 per month without insurance coverage. Most insurance plans do not cover weight loss medications, and Medicare and Medicaid generally exclude them.

Compounded GLP-1 Medications

Compounded GLP-1 medications follow a different regulatory framework than FDA-approved drugs. According to MEDVi’s published terms, compounded medications are not reviewed or approved by the FDA as finished products. These formulations are prepared by licensed compounding pharmacies using active ingredients sourced from FDA-registered manufacturers and dispensed under a clinician’s prescription.

FDA Position on Compounded Medications

The FDA states that compounded drugs are not evaluated for safety, effectiveness, or quality prior to distribution. Compounding is typically intended for situations where FDA-approved medications are unavailable or when a patient has a specific clinical need that cannot be met by approved products.

Compounding pharmacies operate under distinct legal pathways:

Section 503A applies to state-licensed pharmacies compounding medications for individual patients

Section 503B applies to FDA-registered outsourcing facilities that compound medications in bulk

FDA Safety Alerts on Compounded Semaglutide

The FDA has issued warnings regarding dosing errors associated with compounded semaglutide, particularly when supplied in multi-dose vials. Incorrect dose measurements can occur if patients misunderstand unit conversions or instructions.

Patients should carefully follow dosing guidance from their prescribing clinician and compounding pharmacy and seek clarification immediately if dosing instructions are unclear.

MEDVi GLP-1 Medication Options and Pricing

Based on information listed on the MEDVi website, the platform currently offers:

Compounded GLP-1 injections (weekly): Introductory pricing starting at $179 for the first month, with refills listed at $299 per month as of December 19, 2025

Introductory pricing starting at $179 for the first month, with refills listed at $299 per month as of December 19, 2025 Compounded GLP-1 tablets (daily dissolvable): $249 for the first month, with refill pricing available through customer service

$249 for the first month, with refill pricing available through customer service Brand-name Ozempic: Pricing listed from $1,999 per month when supply is available





Key Differences in Clinical Evidence and Consistency

FDA-approved semaglutide products are supported by extensive clinical trial data involving thousands of participants. Compounded semaglutide uses the same active ingredient but has not undergone independent clinical trials as a finished product.

Although many compounded dosing protocols are designed to align with FDA-approved guidelines, quality controls, testing standards, and batch consistency may vary among compounding pharmacies.

MEDVi Pricing Structure, Costs, and Payment Considerations

Understanding pricing, payment responsibilities, and safety considerations is essential for individuals evaluating compounded GLP-1 weight loss programs. Below is a detailed breakdown of MEDVi’s pricing model, insurance policies, clinical context, and safety information based on publicly available disclosures.

Compounded GLP-1 Medication Costs

According to the official website of MEDVi, pricing for compounded GLP-1 medications is structured as follows:

Compounded GLP-1 Injections Pricing

First month: $179

Included services listed on the website include physician evaluation, personalized treatment planning, one-on-one guidance, metabolic reporting, prescription medication, and shipping.

$179 Included services listed on the website include physician evaluation, personalized treatment planning, one-on-one guidance, metabolic reporting, prescription medication, and shipping. Monthly refills: $299 per month

Pricing reflects listings as of December 19, 2025.

$299 per month Pricing reflects listings as of December 19, 2025. Estimated annual cost: First year approximately $3,468 calculated as $179 plus eleven months at $299 Subsequent years approximately $3,588 based on twelve months at $299







Compounded GLP-1 Tablets Pricing

First month: $249

$249 Refill pricing: Not clearly listed and should be confirmed with customer service before enrollment.

Not clearly listed and should be confirmed with customer service before enrollment. For a detailed comparison of oral GLP-1 tablet formulations and injectable options, refer to the comprehensive review.





Brand-Name Medication Pricing

Ozempic: Listed starting at $1,999 per month when available through the platform.





Cancellation Policy and Refund Terms

MEDVi states that its program operates on a month-to-month basis with no long-term contract requirement. Refund eligibility depends on clinical evaluation results and whether medication has already been prepared or shipped.

Because refund outcomes vary based on individual circumstances, patients are advised to review the full cancellation and refund policy on the company website prior to enrollment.

Insurance Coverage and Payment Responsibility

According to company disclosures, MEDVi-affiliated medical providers are not contracted with any commercial or government insurance plans and are considered out-of-network. Patients are responsible for 100% of program costs.

Medicare and Medicaid are not accepted, and insurance reimbursement is not available for services provided through the platform.

HSA and FSA Payment Considerations

MEDVi marketing materials indicate that HSA and FSA payments may be accepted. Under IRS guidance, prescription medications and medical services ordered by licensed providers are generally eligible expenses. Final eligibility, however, is determined by individual plan administrators. Patients should confirm coverage directly with their HSA or FSA provider before using these funds.

For updated pricing or enrollment questions, patients may visit the company website or contact customer support at (323) 690-1564.

How GLP-1 Medications Work

GLP-1, or glucagon-like peptide-1, is a hormone naturally produced in the intestines that plays a role in appetite regulation and blood glucose control. GLP-1 receptor agonist medications such as semaglutide are designed to resist rapid breakdown in the body, allowing for sustained activity.

These medications support weight loss by activating appetite-regulating pathways in the brain, slowing gastric emptying, and enhancing glucose-dependent insulin secretion.

Clinical Evidence and Expected Weight Loss Outcomes

FDA-Approved Semaglutide Trial Data

Clinical trial data for FDA-approved semaglutide provides context for expected outcomes:

The STEP 1 trial showed an average weight loss of approximately 14.9% over 68 weeks when combined with reduced-calorie diets and increased physical activity.

Results varied significantly, with about half of participants not reaching a 15% weight loss threshold.

The STEP 2 trial, which included individuals with type 2 diabetes, reported an average weight loss of approximately 9.6%.





Compounded Semaglutide Context

Compounded semaglutide formulations have not undergone large-scale independent clinical trials as finished products. According to MEDVi’s website disclosures, patients typically experience weight loss of approximately one to two pounds per week after the first four weeks when combined with dietary and lifestyle changes.

Individual results vary based on starting weight, metabolic health, adherence to lifestyle modifications, genetic factors, and concurrent medications.

Safety Profile and Medical Considerations

GLP-1 medications are prescription-strength pharmaceutical agents. This overview is informational and does not replace official prescribing information or individualized medical advice.

Common Side Effects

Research on semaglutide indicates that gastrointestinal symptoms are most common. These include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, and abdominal discomfort. Other reported effects include fatigue, headaches, dizziness, and injection site reactions for injectable formulations. Symptoms are often mild to moderate and may improve with continued use.

Patients experiencing persistent or severe symptoms should contact their prescribing provider.

Serious but Rare Risks

Serious risks, while uncommon, may include thyroid tumors observed in animal studies, acute pancreatitis, gallbladder disease related to rapid weight loss, kidney function impairment associated with dehydration, hypoglycemia when combined with certain diabetes medications, and severe allergic reactions.

Contraindications and Use Restrictions

GLP-1 medications should not be used by individuals with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma, Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2, known hypersensitivity to semaglutide, or during pregnancy or breastfeeding. Caution is advised for patients with a history of pancreatitis, gallbladder disease, kidney disease, diabetic retinopathy, or gastrointestinal motility disorders.

Additional Considerations for Compounded Medications

MEDVi advises patients to discuss the specific risks and benefits of compounded medications with their prescribing clinician. Differences in compounding methods, storage, bioavailability, and batch consistency may occur across pharmacies.

This summary does not replace Patient Drug Education materials or official prescribing documentation. Patients should review all safety information provided with their prescription and consult their healthcare provider or pharmacist with any questions.

Compounded GLP-1 Market Context and Competitive Landscape

The compounded GLP-1 weight loss market has expanded rapidly as consumers look for alternatives to FDA-approved medications that often come with high retail pricing and limited insurance coverage. In response, multiple telehealth platforms now offer compounded semaglutide through similar three-entity operating models that separate technology platforms, licensed medical providers, and compounding pharmacies.

Across the category, monthly refill pricing for compounded GLP-1 medications typically ranges from $250 to $400. MEDVi operates within this competitive environment, where affordability, access, and month-to-month flexibility are the primary factors influencing consumer choice.

Telehealth industry analysts point to three major drivers behind the growth of compounded GLP-1 programs. Insurance coverage for weight loss medications remains limited, retail prices for FDA-approved GLP-1 drugs continue to be out of reach for many patients, and consumer adoption of telehealth prescription services increased significantly following widespread use during the pandemic. As a result, platforms in this space often emphasize transparent pricing, digital intake processes, and remote medical oversight.

The compounded GLP-1 category continues to attract new market entrants while facing increased regulatory scrutiny. This has created a competitive landscape where differentiation increasingly focuses on pricing structure, medication format options, and operational transparency regarding how medical decisions are made.

Patient Suitability and Decision Criteria

Evaluating whether MEDVi’s telehealth-based GLP-1 program is appropriate depends on medical eligibility, financial considerations, and individual treatment preferences.

Individuals Who May Be a Good Fit for the Platform

Seeking affordable GLP-1 access without insurance - For patients whose insurance plans do not cover weight loss medications, MEDVi’s listed refill pricing of $299 per month for compounded injections offers a lower-cost option compared to FDA-approved medications that commonly cost $1,300 to $1,500 per month at retail pharmacies.

For patients whose insurance plans do not cover weight loss medications, MEDVi’s listed refill pricing of $299 per month for compounded injections offers a lower-cost option compared to FDA-approved medications that commonly cost $1,300 to $1,500 per month at retail pharmacies. Comfortable with compounded medication regulations - Some individuals understand that compounded semaglutide does not receive FDA pre-market approval as a finished product and accept this regulatory distinction in exchange for lower monthly costs.

Some individuals understand that compounded semaglutide does not receive FDA pre-market approval as a finished product and accept this regulatory distinction in exchange for lower monthly costs. Prefer fully remote medical care - A telehealth-only model may appeal to individuals with limited time, transportation challenges, or a preference for privacy and convenience.

A telehealth-only model may appeal to individuals with limited time, transportation challenges, or a preference for privacy and convenience. Have relatively uncomplicated medical histories - Patients who are otherwise healthy aside from obesity or common weight-related conditions such as prediabetes or high blood pressure may be appropriate candidates for telehealth supervision.

Individuals Who May Need Alternative Options

Require FDA-approved medications only - Some individuals prefer treatments that have completed full FDA review and extensive clinical trials as finished pharmaceutical products.

Some individuals prefer treatments that have completed full FDA review and extensive clinical trials as finished pharmaceutical products. Have complex or high-risk medical conditions - Patients with unstable cardiovascular disease, advanced kidney disease, recurrent pancreatitis, gastroparesis, or complex medication regimens may require closer in-person monitoring.

Patients with unstable cardiovascular disease, advanced kidney disease, recurrent pancreatitis, gastroparesis, or complex medication regimens may require closer in-person monitoring. Have low tolerance for gastrointestinal side effects - GLP-1 medications commonly cause nausea, vomiting, and other digestive symptoms that may take weeks or months to improve.

GLP-1 medications commonly cause nausea, vomiting, and other digestive symptoms that may take weeks or months to improve. Expect results without lifestyle changes - While GLP-1 medications reduce appetite, meaningful weight loss typically requires dietary adjustments and increased physical activity.

Telehealth Care Limitations

Telehealth weight loss programs have limitations when compared to in-person medical care. Remote providers cannot conduct physical examinations, directly measure vital signs, or manage emergency situations.

According to platform disclosures, MEDVi is intended for non-emergency medical needs only. Individuals experiencing urgent or life-threatening symptoms should contact emergency services or seek immediate local medical care.

Platform Legitimacy and Verification Overview

Verifiable Corporate Details

MEDVi operates as a legally registered limited liability company in the state of Delaware. Its registration status can be confirmed through the Delaware Division of Corporations public database.

Legal entity: MEDVi, LLC

MEDVi, LLC Business address: 131 Continental Dr, Suite 305, Newark, DE 19713

Contact Information

Email: help@medvi.org

help@medvi.org Phone: (323) 690-1564

These contact details are publicly listed and available for customer inquiries related to enrollment, billing, and platform services.

Medical Provider Verification

Medical evaluations and prescribing decisions are conducted through the OpenLoop Health provider network. Patients may independently verify clinician credentials and license status using publicly accessible state medical board databases, which maintain up-to-date license verification records.

Prescribing authority remains with licensed medical professionals, not the technology platform itself.

Payment Processing and Security

According to the platform terms, payment transactions are processed through Stripe. Stripe is a widely used payment processor that applies industry-standard security protocols, encryption measures, and fraud prevention systems to protect financial information.

Compliance and Legal Disclosures

MEDVi’s published terms of use include documentation addressing several key compliance areas, including HIPAA privacy protections, informed consent requirements for telehealth services, disclosures related to compounded medication regulatory status, mandatory arbitration clauses, and limitations of liability.

Prospective patients are encouraged to review these documents carefully prior to enrollment.

Individuals interested in learning more about MEDVi’s three-entity operating model, pricing structure, and medical provider coordination can visit the company website or contact customer support at (323) 690-1564.

Regulatory Environment and Industry Oversight

According to company disclosures, telehealth-based weight loss programs and prescription compounding services have experienced increased regulatory oversight in recent years. Patients are advised to review the most current information regarding platform compliance and regulatory standing before beginning treatment.

The FDA continues to update guidance related to compounding practices, while state pharmacy boards have expanded oversight of compounding operations. As regulations evolve, platforms operating within existing frameworks may be subject to new compliance requirements. Patients may also consult the FDA drug shortage database to review the current availability status for semaglutide.

Individual Decision-Making Considerations

Determining whether MEDVi’s platform structure and treatment offerings are appropriate depends on several personal factors:

Medical suitability: Presence of contraindications such as personal or family history of thyroid cancer, Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia type 2, prior pancreatitis, or severe kidney disease. Consideration of potential drug interactions and whether discussions have occurred with a primary care provider.

Presence of contraindications such as personal or family history of thyroid cancer, Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia type 2, prior pancreatitis, or severe kidney disease. Consideration of potential drug interactions and whether discussions have occurred with a primary care provider. Financial readiness: Ability to sustain monthly costs of approximately $299 over an extended treatment period, along with understanding refund and cancellation terms.

Ability to sustain monthly costs of approximately $299 over an extended treatment period, along with understanding refund and cancellation terms. Lifestyle commitment: Willingness to make dietary adjustments and increase physical activity while managing potential side effects alongside work and daily responsibilities.

Willingness to make dietary adjustments and increase physical activity while managing potential side effects alongside work and daily responsibilities. Expectation management: Understanding that weight loss is typically gradual, often averaging one to two pounds per week, and that results vary significantly among individuals.

Understanding that weight loss is typically gradual, often averaging one to two pounds per week, and that results vary significantly among individuals. Risk tolerance: Comfort with the regulatory status of compounded medications, which are prepared using FDA-registered facilities but are not FDA-approved as finished products and have not undergone independent clinical trials.





Final treatment decisions are made by licensed clinicians based on individual medical history, clinical evaluation, and professional judgment. Providers determine whether compounded formulations or alternative treatment pathways are appropriate for each patient.

Contact and Additional Information

Based on information published on the MEDVi website:

Email: help@medvi.org

help@medvi.org Phone: (323) 690-1564

(323) 690-1564 Address: 131 Continental Dr, Suite 305, Newark, DE 19713





As the 2026 New Year weight loss season approaches, individuals researching affordable GLP-1 access options may review MEDVi’s current offerings to determine whether the platform aligns with their needs and preferences.

