Chile Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 39 Existing Data Centers, 9 Upcoming Data Centers, and 19 Major Operators/Investors

Chile hosts around 40 existing data centers, with most of them concentrated around Santiago. Data center projects in Santiago alone accounts for nearly 65% of the total upcoming data center capacity in Chile.
ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Ascenty (Digital Realty) and EdgeConneX rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across the country.
Some of the country's largest data-center facilities are being developed by Equinix, TECfusions, and Ascenty.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Chile data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 39 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 09 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Chacabuco, Colina, Comuna Valparaiso, Paine, Puerto Montt, Santiago, Temuco, Valparaiso, Puente Alto .
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (39 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (San Martin DC or Pantogonia DC.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (09 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/investors Covered in This Chile Data Center Market
- Anacondaweb
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- Cirion Technologies (Lumen Technologies)
- ClaroVTR
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix (Entel)
- Gtd
- HostName
- InterNexa
- IPXON Networks
- Netglobalis
- NextStream (Nabiax)
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- PowerHost
- S&A Consultores Asociados
- Scala Data Centers
- SONDA
- TECfusions
- WireNet
