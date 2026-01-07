Nigeria Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Comprehensive Analysis of 20 Existing Data Centers, 13 Upcoming Data Centers, and 15 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Nigeria hosts around 20 existing data centers, with Lagos being the primary digital infrastructure hub. Global and regional players like Equinix, Digital Realty, and OADC are expanding aggressively, signaling confidence in Nigeria's digital economy.
21st Century Technologies and Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's(Medallion) Data Centres together account for around 65% of the upcoming data center power capacity in the country.
Rack Centre, Africa Data Centres, MDX-I (Equinix) and MTN rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Nigeria.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Nigeria data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 20 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Abuja, Ikeja, Lagos.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (20 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Lekki II or LGS1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (13 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
major operators/Investors covered in this Nigeria data center market
- 21 Century Technologies
- Airtel Africa
- Africa Data Centres
- Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)
- CWG PLC
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Excelsimo Networks
- ipNX
- Kasi Cloud
- Medallion Communications
- MTN
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Rack Centre
- UniCloud Africa & BDIC
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y913fv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.