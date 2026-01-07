Nigeria Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Comprehensive Analysis of 20 Existing Data Centers, 13 Upcoming Data Centers, and 15 Major Operators/Investors

Unlock insights into the dynamic Nigeria data center market with our comprehensive Excel database product. Delve into detailed analyses of 20 existing and 13 upcoming colocation data centers located in key areas such as Abuja, Ikeja, and Lagos. The database provides crucial data points, including existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity, and future capacity additions from 2025 to 2029. Explore retail colocation pricing for various rack options. Notably, Lagos is the central hub of digital infrastructure, with major operators like Rack Centre and Africa Data Centres leading the market. Perfect for REITs, construction contractors, and infrastructure providers aiming to tap into Nigeria's thriving digital economy.

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nigeria hosts around 20 existing data centers, with Lagos being the primary digital infrastructure hub. Global and regional players like Equinix, Digital Realty, and OADC are expanding aggressively, signaling confidence in Nigeria's digital economy.

21st Century Technologies and Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's(Medallion) Data Centres together account for around 65% of the upcoming data center power capacity in the country.

Rack Centre, Africa Data Centres, MDX-I (Equinix) and MTN rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Nigeria.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Nigeria data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 20 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Abuja, Ikeja, Lagos.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (20 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Lekki II or LGS1.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (13 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

major operators/Investors covered in this Nigeria data center market

  • 21 Century Technologies
  • Airtel Africa
  • Africa Data Centres
  • Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)
  • CWG PLC
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • Excelsimo Networks
  • ipNX
  • Kasi Cloud
  • Medallion Communications
  • MTN
  • Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
  • Rack Centre
  • UniCloud Africa & BDIC

