Nigeria Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Comprehensive Analysis of 20 Existing Data Centers, 13 Upcoming Data Centers, and 15 Major Operators/Investors

Nigeria hosts around 20 existing data centers, with Lagos being the primary digital infrastructure hub. Global and regional players like Equinix, Digital Realty, and OADC are expanding aggressively, signaling confidence in Nigeria's digital economy.

21st Century Technologies and Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's(Medallion) Data Centres together account for around 65% of the upcoming data center power capacity in the country.

Rack Centre, Africa Data Centres, MDX-I (Equinix) and MTN rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Nigeria.

This database (Excel) product covers the Nigeria data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 20 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Abuja, Ikeja, Lagos.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (20 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Lekki II or LGS1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (13 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

major operators/Investors covered in this Nigeria data center market

21 Century Technologies

Airtel Africa

Africa Data Centres

Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)

CWG PLC

Digital Realty

Equinix

Excelsimo Networks

ipNX

Kasi Cloud

Medallion Communications

MTN

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Rack Centre

UniCloud Africa & BDIC

