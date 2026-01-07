South Africa Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 55 Existing Data Centers, 6 Upcoming Data Centers, and 14 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
South Africa hosts around 55 existing data centers, with cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town having a strong presence in the region
Johannesburg alone accounts for over 70% of the total power capacity, making it the dominant data center market in the country.
A significant number of facilities have come online between 2021 and 2025, including Teraco's JB4 and JB5, Equinix's JN1, and multiple OADC edge sites, reflecting accelerated digital infrastructure investment.
Teraco (Digital Realty), Vantage Data Centers, and Open Access Data Centres (OADC) rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across South Africa.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the South Africa data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 55 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 6 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Centurion, Durban, East London, Emalahleni, George, Gqeberha, Grabouw, Johannesburg, Kempton Park, Klein Brak Rivier, Klerksdorp, Knysna, Middleburg, Midrand, Mount Edgecombe, Nelspruit, New Germany, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, Plettenberg Bay, Polokwane, Potchefstroom, Pretoria, Rustenburg, Sedgefield, Somerset West / Paarl.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (55 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (JB2 or JHB1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (6 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This South Africa Data Center Market
- Africa Data Centres
- Business Connexion
- Cassava Technologies
- CipherWave
- Digital Parks Africa
- Equinix
- Internet Solutions ZA
- MTN
- NTT & Dimesnsion Data
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Paratus
- Teraco (Digital Realty)
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vodacom Business
