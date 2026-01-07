South Africa Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 55 Existing Data Centers, 6 Upcoming Data Centers, and 14 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa hosts around 55 existing data centers, with cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town having a strong presence in the region

Johannesburg alone accounts for over 70% of the total power capacity, making it the dominant data center market in the country.

A significant number of facilities have come online between 2021 and 2025, including Teraco's JB4 and JB5, Equinix's JN1, and multiple OADC edge sites, reflecting accelerated digital infrastructure investment.

Teraco (Digital Realty), Vantage Data Centers, and Open Access Data Centres (OADC) rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across South Africa.

This database (Excel) product covers the South Africa data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 55 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 6 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Centurion, Durban, East London, Emalahleni, George, Gqeberha, Grabouw, Johannesburg, Kempton Park, Klein Brak Rivier, Klerksdorp, Knysna, Middleburg, Midrand, Mount Edgecombe, Nelspruit, New Germany, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, Plettenberg Bay, Polokwane, Potchefstroom, Pretoria, Rustenburg, Sedgefield, Somerset West / Paarl.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (55 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (JB2 or JHB1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (6 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This South Africa Data Center Market

Africa Data Centres

Business Connexion

Cassava Technologies

CipherWave

Digital Parks Africa

Equinix

Internet Solutions ZA

MTN

NTT & Dimesnsion Data

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Paratus

Teraco (Digital Realty)

Vantage Data Centers

Vodacom Business

