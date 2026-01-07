Colombia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 25 Existing Data Centers, 9 Upcoming Data Centers, and 19 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

KIO Networks, Cirion Technologies (Lumen Technologies), Equinix, and ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) are among the leading operators in Colombia by total IT capacity.

Bogota has been identified as the sole location for all planned data center developments in Colombia, highlighting its dominance as the country's primary tech city. Colombia's future IT load surpasses 200 MW, marking a growth of almost four times over the existing capacity.

Upcoming developments will increase the white-floor area by over fourfold compared to the existing figures.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Colombia data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 25 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 09 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Barranquilla, Bogota, Cali and Medellin.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (25 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (DC L38 I or Titanium Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (09 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Colombia Data Center Market

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Cirion Technologies (Lumen Technologies)

Claro

DHAmericas

EdgeConneX

EdgeUno

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

GlobeNet Telecom

Grupo Gtd

Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center)

HostDime

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Scala Data Centers

Takoda (TIVIT)

Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)

Tigo

