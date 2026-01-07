Colombia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 25 Existing Data Centers, 9 Upcoming Data Centers, and 19 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colombia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
KIO Networks, Cirion Technologies (Lumen Technologies), Equinix, and ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) are among the leading operators in Colombia by total IT capacity.
Bogota has been identified as the sole location for all planned data center developments in Colombia, highlighting its dominance as the country's primary tech city. Colombia's future IT load surpasses 200 MW, marking a growth of almost four times over the existing capacity.
Upcoming developments will increase the white-floor area by over fourfold compared to the existing figures.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Colombia data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 25 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 09 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Barranquilla, Bogota, Cali and Medellin.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (25 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (DC L38 I or Titanium Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (09 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Colombia Data Center Market
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- Cirion Technologies (Lumen Technologies)
- Claro
- DHAmericas
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeUno
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- GlobeNet Telecom
- Grupo Gtd
- Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center)
- HostDime
- IPXON Networks
- KIO Networks
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- Scala Data Centers
- Takoda (TIVIT)
- Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)
- Tigo
