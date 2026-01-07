Mexico Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report/Database 2025: Queretaro and Bajio Regions Continue to Lead Expansion with ODATA, Ascenty, KIO Networks and Equinix Leading

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico hosts around 46 existing data centers, with cities like Queretaro, Mexico City and Guanajuato having a strong presence in the region.

Some of the leading data center operators in the country are ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Ascenty (Digital Realty), KIO Networks and Equinix.

The Queretaro and Bajio regions continue to lead the expansion, hosting most of the future capacity. Holding more than 40% of Mexico's operational IT power, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) leads the market, with its largest concentration in Queretaro and secondary hub in Guanajuato.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



This database (Excel) product covers the Mexico data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 46 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 11 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Bajio region of Mexico, Cuernavaca, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Heroica Veracruz, Merida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Puebla, Queretaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis, San Miguel de Allende, Tepotzotlan, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Villahermosa, Xalapa.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (46 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Tiara Data Center or HER1(Edge Data Center))

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (11 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Mexico Data Center Market

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

CloudHQ

Cybolt

EdgeConneX

Equinix (Axtel)

Fermaca Networks

HostDime

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

Layer 9 Data Centers

MDC Data Center

MetroCarrier

Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)

Nabiax (NextStream)

NGX Networks

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Scala Data Centers

Serveris

Telmex (Triara)

