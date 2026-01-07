Brazil Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report/Database 2025-2029: The Landscape is Entering a High-growth Phase with Ascenty, Scala Data Centers, Equinix, and ODATA Leading

Explore the comprehensive Brazil Data Center Market Analysis, covering detailed insights into 83 existing and 34 upcoming colocation data centers across major states like Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. This Excel database offers essential information such as white-floor space specifications, IT load capacities, retail and wholesale pricing, and robust market growth projections. With over 2.8GW of new capacity expected by 2029 and anticipated white-floor area multiplying, key players like Ascenty and Equinix are driving expansion. Ideal for REITs, construction firms, and consultants, capitalize on Brazil's booming data center landscape.

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil's data center landscape is entering a high-growth phase, with upcoming IT load capacity projected to exceed current operational capacity by more than 2.5 times, underscoring strong market expansion and hyperscale demand.

Over 34+ upcoming colocation and hyperscale self-built data center projects in Brazil are expected to add over 2.8 GW of capacity, with several facilities still in the announced or planned stages awaiting grid connections.

The upcoming white-floor area is more than twice the current space, with 10.75 million sq. ft. planned compared to 4.62 million sq. ft. in use.

Ascenty (Digital Realty), Scala Data Centers, Equinix, and ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) are among the leading operators in Brazil by total IT capacity.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Brazil data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 83 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 34 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Brasillia, Ceara, Minas Gerais, Paraiba, Parana, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Sao Paulo.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (83 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (SP1 or Hortolandia 1)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (34 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Brazil Data Center Market

  • 247 Data Centers
  • ASAP Telecom
  • Ada Infrastructure
  • Adentro
  • Angola Cables
  • Ascenty (Digital Realty)
  • Atlantic Data Centers (Um Telecom)
  • Ava Telecom
  • Casa dos Ventos (TikTok)
  • Cirion Technologies
  • CloudHQ
  • DialHost
  • Elea Data Centers
  • Equinix
  • EVEO
  • GlobeNet
  • HostDime
  • Locaweb
  • Megatelecom
  • Neogrid (TecPar)
  • NextStream (Nabiax)
  • Novvacore
  • ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
  • OneX Data Center
  • Prumo Logistica
  • Quantico Data Center
  • Quantico Data Center
  • Scala Data Centers
  • SBA Communications (Matrix)
  • Soluti
  • Sonda (Ativas)
  • Supernova and Mapa Investimentos
  • Surfix Data Center
  • Takoda Data Centers
  • Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)
  • Unifique
  • Vivo (Telefonica Brasil)

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53um14

