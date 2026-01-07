Yeasound Debuts at CES 2026: Bringing 20 Years of Enterprise-Grade Acoustic Technology to the OTC Hearing Solutions Market

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Yeasound officially introduces its brand identity and premium strategic vision at CES 2026, leveraging parent company Yealink’s 20-year legacy in professional acoustic R&D.

The flagship RIC 800 takes center stage as a masterclass in miniaturization, offering a nearly invisible wearing experience and superior audio fidelity that redefines the high-end "Hearable" segment







LAS VEGAS – Yeasound, a rising pioneer in consumer health technology, officially marked its global debut at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Centered on the mission to help individuals "Empowering everyone to hear the world without limits”, Yeasound is showcasing its professional-grade Over-the-Counter (OTC) hearing solutions, led by the acclaimed flagship RIC 800.

Yeasound enters the hearing health market with a formidable "acoustic DNA" inherited from its parent company, Yealink—a global leader in enterprise communication. By integrating 20 years of field-tested algorithms and noise suppression technology previously reserved for high-end corporate telecommunications, Yeasound delivers professional-grade sound processing to the consumer space.

At the heart of Yeasound’s showcase is the RIC 800, a flagship OTC hearing solution that spearheads the transition toward sophisticated "Hearable" technology. Designed for active individuals who demand both performance and aesthetic minimalism, the RIC 800 redefines the modern wearable through three defining characteristics:

Invisible Integration: Hailed for its "disappearing act," the RIC 800 offers a nearly invisible wearing experience. Its discreet profile makes it the ideal companion for high-profile professional and social settings.

Unmatched Audio Fidelity: Leveraging Yeasound's 20-year R&D heritage, the RIC 800 delivers a natural, crystal-clear audio experience that sets a new benchmark for sound quality within the OTC segment.

"Yeasound is about empowerment through clarity," the brand stated. "With the RIC 800, we prove that users no longer need to choose between discreet design and professional sound quality. By moving beyond clinical stigma, we offer a 'Versatile Acoustic Companion' that enhances professional edge and social vitality, ensuring every individual can navigate their world with absolute confidence."

Visit Yeasound at CES 2026

Yeasound invites attendees industry partners, and media to experience the RIC 800 firsthand:

Exhibition Dates: January 6–9, 2026

January 6–9, 2026 Location: Venetian Expo, Halls A-D

Venetian Expo, Halls A-D Booth Number: #54726