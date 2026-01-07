KBR Awarded Seat on MDA’s SHIELD Contract Supporting Golden Dome for America

HOUSTON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) is pleased to announce that it was awarded a seat on the contract for the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) Multiple-Award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allow for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

This award underscores KBR’s ability to deliver innovative, mission-ready solutions across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace. With decades of proven systems engineering and integration expertise, KBR is well positioned to accelerate deployment, reduce cost and deliver scalable solutions that strengthen layered defense.

“We are proud to collaborate with the Missile Defense Agency to support its next generation missile defense mission, its critical role under the Golden Dome for America initiative, and other Department of War organizations who also have the ability to utilize this contract for requirements that fall within scope,” said Mark Kavanaugh, President of Defense, Intelligence and Space. “This award highlights KBR’s role as a technology leader and architecture design agent, delivering advanced defense solutions, digital engineering and AI-enabled capabilities that ensure mission success for the warfighter.”

KBR is a trusted solutions provider, combined with the ability to integrate commercial and non-commercial technologies across classified and unclassified domains.

For decades, KBR has pioneered robust systems engineering and integration expertise for major missile defense systems. The company leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital engineering, open systems architectures, virtual prototyping, model-based systems engineering and agile processes to accelerate development, fielding and sustainment of advanced capabilities.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide innovative technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent and rapid delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR’s systems engineering and integration services and solutions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Jamie DuBray

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com