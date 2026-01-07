ExamWorks Announces Strategic Leadership Transition Plan to Further Accelerate Long-Term Growth

ATLANTA, GA, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExamWorks Group (“ExamWorks”), a leading global provider of medical claims management solutions, including independent medical examinations, peer reviews, record retrieval, and related risk management services, announced a planned leadership evolution designed to strengthen the company's foundation for continued growth and expansion. The changes were effective January 1, 2026.

The plan ensures continuity of leadership while positioning ExamWorks to capitalize on new market opportunities that enhances service delivery to clients. Company founders Richard Perlman and Jim Price have transitioned from their roles as co-executive chairmen to co-executive chairmen emeritus, allowing them to focus their expertise on board-level strategic guidance. Since the company's inception, Perlman and Price have provided visionary leadership that has shaped ExamWorks into an industry leader, and they continue to serve on the board where their deep institutional knowledge remains a cornerstone of the company's strategic vision.

Building on this strong foundation, Miguel Fernandez de Castro has transitioned from chief executive officer to executive chairman of the board. This change allows Fernandez de Castro to leverage his extensive experience in shaping long-term strategic direction, capital allocation, leadership development and value creation while working closely with the executive leadership team to ensure seamless continuity for client and stakeholders.

"I'm excited to transition into this new role where I can continue to support ExamWorks' strategic vision," Fernandez de Castro said. "This move allows us to maintain the momentum we've built while positioning the company for its next phase of growth and continued service excellence for our clients."

Raul Gutierrez, who served as global chief financial officer, has assumed the role of chief executive officer and joined the board of directors. Gutierrez's deep understanding of ExamWorks' business model and client needs, combined with his extensive experience in financial strategy, mergers and acquisitions and operational oversight, positions him to lead the company's next phase of growth while maintaining the strategic vision and client-first approach established by his predecessors. He will continue to serve as CFO until a replacement is appointed.

"I'm honored to step into the CEO role and build on the strong foundation established by our founders and leadership team," Gutierrez said. "ExamWorks has an exceptional team and a clear strategic vision centered on delivering superior service to our clients. I look forward to working with our board and our talented employees to enhance the client experience while driving innovation and growth across our business."

The company also recognizes the contributions of Wes Campbell, president and chief operating officer, who retired at the end of 2025 after a distinguished tenure with ExamWorks. Campbell was instrumental in building the operational foundation and culture of excellence that continues to drive the organization forward.

"We are deeply grateful to Richard, Jim, Raul and Wes for their leadership and contributions to our success," Fernandez de Castro said. "With our experienced leadership team working together, ExamWorks is exceptionally well-positioned for long-term value creation and to continue meeting the evolving needs of our clients."

About ExamWorks

ExamWorks is a leading global provider of medical claims management solutions, including independent medical examinations (IMEs), peer reviews, record retrieval, and related services supporting the risk management needs of P&C carriers, third-party administrators, commercial group health organizations, law firms, and government agencies. Through a credentialed network of physicians and allied healthcare professionals, ExamWorks delivers comprehensive independent medical review services across group health, automotive, disability, liability, and workers' compensation claims. The company's fully integrated technology platform—built on a secure cloud network—offers custom portals, workflow automation, and seamless systems integration to streamline claims processes and accelerate decision-making. With operations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia, ExamWorks helps clients maximize claims efficiency, verify claim validity, detect fraud, and enhance risk management processes. For more information, visit www.examworks.com.