Userful Infinity EdgeAI Named IoT Edge Product of the Year in 2026 IoT Breakthrough Awards

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Userful , the leader in enterprise operations and observability infrastructure, announced its Infinity EdgeAI Platform has been named the IoT Edge Product of the Year in the 2026 IoT Breakthrough Awards. The award program honors innovators shaping the global IoT market, and this year’s program drew more than 4,500 nominations worldwide, underscoring the growing influence of Userful’s Infinity Platform in transforming mission-critical environments.

Userful continues to advance the capabilities of the Infinity Platform to meet the evolving needs of its clients across all industries in increasingly data complex environments. The platform unifies data ingestion, visualization, automation, and control into a single operational layer, eliminating the fragmentation common across traditional IoT and analytics stacks. By enabling organizations to move seamlessly from data collection to real-time insight and coordinated action, the Infinity Platform helps operators respond to emerging events with greater clarity and control.

“The IoT Breakthrough Award reflects our team’s dedication to transforming enterprise operations,” said John Marshall, president and CEO of Userful. “Infinity EdgeAI delivers real-time, reliable insights at the edge, combining the critical elements for mission-critical environments, namely low-latency performance with end-to-end security, seamless system integration, and human oversight in decision-making. This award reflects Userful’s leadership in two critical areas: leveraging AI to strengthen operations and efficiency, and the growing importance of edge-first architecture for specific mission-critical applications.”

As an NVIDIA Inception Member, Infinity EdgeAI was developed in collaboration with NVIDIA, and in partnership with Microsoft, the solution is built to operate reliably in fast-paced, mission-critical environments. By triangulating across multiple data sources and AI models, the solution delivers highly reliable guidance for security operations centers, manufacturers, distribution and logistics, airports, utilities, banks and others to enhance operational efficiency and security. With deployments across global organizations, including more than 50 Fortune 500 companies, Userful continues to elevate the standard for converging IT, OT, and security into a single, scalable, software-defined solution.

The IoT Breakthrough Awards program honors innovators, leaders, and visionaries shaping the global IoT market. Being named IoT Edge Product of the Year further underscores Userful’s significant impact on the industry, highlighting its role in advancing mission-critical operations and delivering transformative, software-defined solutions to enterprises worldwide.

