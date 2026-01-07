RadNet Expands to Southwest Florida with Acquisition of Radiology Regional

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services and a global developer of digital health solutions, announced today that it has acquired Radiology Regional, a division of LucidHealth serving Southwest Florida. The expansion brings RadNet’s proven operational efficiencies and leading imaging technologies to 13 locations across Naples, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota.

In the past half-century, Radiology Regional has provided a comprehensive multi-modality offering that includes MRI, CT, PET/CT, mammography, ultrasound, X-ray and other related procedures. Radiology Regional’s 13 locations add to five existing RadNet Florida imaging centers and contribute an estimated 400 additional employees and 44 contracted radiologists.

“RadNet is proud to enter a dynamic region of Florida and build on Radiology Regional’s well-trusted history,” said Steve Forthuber, President and CEO of Eastern Operations for RadNet. “As Florida’s population grows and ages, demand for advanced imaging services is accelerating. Through our clinical excellence, operations expertise and AI-powered digital health solutions, RadNet intends to bring accessible and affordable leading-edge patient care, population health screening programs and a focus on early detection of disease to the communities of Southwest Florida. Among other things, we are excited to introduce and deploy within the acquired centers the comprehensive portfolio of our DeepHealth AI-powered innovations designed to increase clinical accuracy, streamline imaging processes and improve the patient experience.”

Steve Corbeil, CEO of LucidHealth, said: “After careful consideration of the long-term success of LucidHealth and Radiology Regional, we are confident that RadNet’s acquisition creates meaningful growth opportunities for both organizations. Together, we remain steadfast in our commitment to physician-led clinical operations and delivering exceptional patient care. At LucidHealth, our strength lies in supporting a broad network of radiologists and healthcare partners. This transition enables us to sharpen our strategic focus while positioning Radiology Regional for continued success in outpatient imaging services.”

Dr. Darius Biskup, Practice President at Radiology Regional, said joining RadNet “allows us to accelerate our mission – providing Southwest Florida with the highest quality diagnostic imaging services – by gaining access to clinically validated AI technologies and operational resources that will directly benefit our patients, our radiologists and our entire care team.”

The acquisition is projected to add approximately $100 million of revenue to RadNet in 2026.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 407 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 11,000 team members. Learn more at radnet.com

About Radiology Regional

Radiology Regional is one of the largest physician-driven diagnostic imaging providers in the Southeast United States. With 13 imaging centers in Lee, Collier, Charlotte and Sarasota counties spanning over 115 miles of the Gulf Coast, Radiology Regional offers a full spectrum of state-of-the-art diagnostic and screening services. For over 50 years, our dedicated team has been committed to providing our patients with exceptional quality, service and the highest standard of patient care utilizing the most innovative technology available. Learn more at RadiologyRegional.com and connect with us @RadiologyRegionalCenter.

About LucidHealth

LucidHealth powers a partnership-driven, physician-led network of community-based radiology practices serving more than 140 healthcare facilities across Ohio, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Connecticut. Recognized as a national leader in radiology services, LucidHealth is committed to advancing healthcare by empowering radiologists to drive innovation and deliver exceptional clinical outcomes for our patients. With more than 300 onsite and remote-based radiologists across the United States, LucidHealth provides physicians with the time, resources and support needed to focus on what matters most – caring for patients. Learn more at LucidHealth.com and connect with us @LHRadiology.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “predict,” “project,” “seek, “should,” “target,” “will” or “would,” the negative of these words, and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, the impact of the acquisition on RadNet’s business and future financial and operating results and prospects, and the amount and timing of synergies from the acquisition are based on the current estimates, assumptions and projections of RadNet, and are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally, all of which are subject to change. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond RadNet’s control.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of RadNet’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of RadNet’s control. RadNet’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. None of RadNet’s or Radiology Regional’s respective directors, executive officers or advisors provide any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur, or if any of them do occur, what impact they will have on the business, results of operations or financial condition of RadNet. Should any risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have a material adverse effect on RadNet’s business and the ability to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, which may be affected by, among other things, the ability of RadNet or Radiology Regional to maintain relationships with its vendors, customers and providers and retain its management and key employees, (2) the ability of RadNet to achieve the synergies contemplated by the acquisition or such synergies taking longer to realize than expected, (3) costs related to the acquisition, (4) the ability of RadNet to execute successfully its strategic plans, (5) the ability of RadNet to promptly and effectively integrate Radiology Regional into its business, (6) the risk of litigation related to the acquisition, (7) the diversion of management’s time and attention from ordinary course business operations to integration matters, and (8) the risk of legislative, regulatory, economic, competitive, and technological changes. The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere. Additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in RadNet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors discussed in RadNet’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and future filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, RadNet does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any other information in this communication, as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to correct any inaccuracies or omissions in them which become apparent. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Media Contacts

Jane Mazur

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

RadNet

+1 585-355-5978

jane.mazur@radnet.com

Mark Stolper

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

RadNet

+1 310-445-2800