Comstock Metals Receives Final Air Quality Permit For Its First-Of-A-Kind, Industrial Scale Solar Panel Processing Facility

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) and Comstock Metals LLC (“Comstock Metals”), a leader in the responsible recycling of end-of-life solar panels with the only certified, north American, zero-landfill solution, announced today that it has received its Air Quality Permit from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection – Bureau of Air Pollution Control (NDEP-BAPC), for the processing of waste solar panels and photovoltaics for its industry-scale materials recovery facility located in Silver Springs, NV. This timely approval keeps our scale-up plans for commissioning our first industry-scale facility in Silver Springs, NV, right on schedule.

This Air Quality Permit follows the recently received notification of eligibility for a Written Determination Permit from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection – Bureau of Sustainable Materials Management (NDEP-BSMM), also now through the public notice period. Once the Written Determination Permit is final, which is expected shortly, these two major permits represent the complete scope of required regulatory approvals for commissioning the scale up of a facility designed for processing more than 3 million panels per year from one, continuous production line, representing up to 100,000 tons per year of waste materials being processed. This facility integrates technologies for efficiently processing, conditioning, extracting, and recycling metal concentrates from photovoltaics. The Company previously reported that the equipment for the plant was ordered, and fabrication is also proceeding as planned with deliveries already occurring in late December with remaining equipment expected throughout the month of January, so that we can begin installation, testing, and commissioning of the industry-scale facility, still scheduled to be completed during the first quarter of 2026. The process for both Air and BSMM permits has proceeded essentially as planned, since last Spring, when the final forms for both permits were submitted.

“We commend BAPC for its collaborative leadership in issuing the first major Air Quality Permit for solar panel recycling, enabling the expansion of Nevada’s only zero-landfill, end-of-life solar solution,” said Dr. Fortunato Villamagna, President of Comstock Metals. “This effort keeps critical materials out of landfills and eliminates the need to offshore the problem. We are thankful for our strong regulatory partnerships right here in Nevada and the ongoing community support for protecting our land, water, and public health from these potential heavy-metal contaminations.”

Many of the older U.S. solar panels in service have been deployed in the southwestern U.S., primarily California, Arizona, and Nevada, with decommissioning of these solar panels occurring now, accelerating supply and increasing the demand for environmentally responsible end-of-life solutions, negating potential legacy liability faced by our customers should the panels not be 100% recycled. Comstock has positioned itself to ensure the safe deconstruction and productive reuse of these important materials. Establishing our platform in Nevada establishes the leading solar recycling position over more than half the U.S. market for end-of-life panels and establishes a platform for rapid expansion across the rest of the United States.

“We have built both technological and market leadership in this rapidly expanding end-of-life supply chain,” said Corrado De Gasperis, Executive Chairman and CEO of Comstock. “Our metals team is operationalizing the site and storage authorizations so we can scale our platform and address this growing environmental challenge, especially in an environment where these critical and precious metals are in such strong demand. We are creating a platform for rapid, nationwide expansion.”

About Comstock Inc.

Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) innovates and commercializes technologies, systems and supply chains that enable, support and sustain clean energy systems by efficiently, effectively, and expediently extracting and converting under-utilized natural resources into reusable metals, like silver, aluminum, gold, and other critical minerals, primarily from end-of-life photovoltaics. To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.

Comstock Social Media Policy

Comstock Inc. has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations link and main website at www.comstock.inc in addition to its X.com, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

