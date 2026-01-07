Saudi Arabia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 40 Existing Data Centers, 26 Upcoming Data Centers, and 19 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia hosts around 40 existing data centers, with cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam having a strong presence in the region.
Dammam dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 130 MW, driven by major players like SAHAYEB DATA CENTER, DAMAC Digital and Mobily.
There is a significant rise in big data center projects such as Oxagon Neom (DataVolt) and Pure Data Centres indicating a shift towards large-scale cloud and hosting infrastructure. Data center projects in Riyadh and NEOM alone accounts for nearly 70% of the total upcoming data center capacity in Saudi Arabia.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Saudi Arabia data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 40 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 26 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Al Ahsa, Al Khobar, Al Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, Riyadh.
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (40 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Malga 1 or Al Taif Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (26 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Saudi Arabia Data Center Market
- Agility
- Alfnar Project
- DAMAC Digital
- DataVolt
- Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia)
- Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
- Equinix
- Ezditek
- Gulf Data Hub
- Humain
- Mobily
- NourNet
- Oxagon (DataVolt)
- Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT
- SAHAYEB DATA CENTER (Saudi Fransi Capital & MIS)
- Sahayeb Data Centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)
- Saudi Telecom Company (center3)
- TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC).
