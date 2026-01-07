Saudi Arabia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 40 Existing Data Centers, 26 Upcoming Data Centers, and 19 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia hosts around 40 existing data centers, with cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam having a strong presence in the region.

Dammam dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 130 MW, driven by major players like SAHAYEB DATA CENTER, DAMAC Digital and Mobily.

There is a significant rise in big data center projects such as Oxagon Neom (DataVolt) and Pure Data Centres indicating a shift towards large-scale cloud and hosting infrastructure. Data center projects in Riyadh and NEOM alone accounts for nearly 70% of the total upcoming data center capacity in Saudi Arabia.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Saudi Arabia data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 40 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 26 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Al Ahsa, Al Khobar, Al Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, Riyadh.

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (40 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Malga 1 or Al Taif Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (26 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Saudi Arabia Data Center Market

Agility

Alfnar Project

DAMAC Digital

DataVolt

Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia)

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

Equinix

Ezditek

Gulf Data Hub

Humain

Mobily

NourNet

Oxagon (DataVolt)

Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

SAHAYEB DATA CENTER (Saudi Fransi Capital & MIS)

Sahayeb Data Centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC).

