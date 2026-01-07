UAE Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 37 Existing Data Centers, 21 Upcoming Data Centers, and 12 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Arab Emirates dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 400 MW, driven by major players like Khazna Data Centers, Equinix, and Gulf Data Hub.

Dubai dominates the upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 80% of the planned capacity.

Khazna Data Center leads the market with multiple large-scale projects in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman, including the QAJ1 Ajman facility with 100 MW IT power.

Khazna Data Centers, Pure Data Centers and Gulf Data Hub rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across UAE.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:



This database (Excel) product covers the UAE data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 21 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain and Fujairah.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (37 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Jebel Ali Data Center or DX1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (21 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/investors Covered in This UAE Data Center Market

Datacenter Vaults,Du

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

eHosting DataFort

Equinix

Etisalat

Gulf Data Hub

Injazat (Core42)

Khazna Data Centers

Morohub

PacificControls

Pure Data Centers

XDS Data Center

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/quhl9d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.