UAE Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 37 Existing Data Centers, 21 Upcoming Data Centers, and 12 Major Operators/Investors

The United Arab Emirates dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 400 MW, driven by major players like Khazna Data Centers, Equinix, and Gulf Data Hub.
Dubai dominates the upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 80% of the planned capacity.
Khazna Data Center leads the market with multiple large-scale projects in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman, including the QAJ1 Ajman facility with 100 MW IT power.
Khazna Data Centers, Pure Data Centers and Gulf Data Hub rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across UAE.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the UAE data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 21 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain and Fujairah.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (37 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Jebel Ali Data Center or DX1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (21 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/investors Covered in This UAE Data Center Market
- Datacenter Vaults,Du
- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
- eHosting DataFort
- Equinix
- Etisalat
- Gulf Data Hub
- Injazat (Core42)
- Khazna Data Centers
- Morohub
- PacificControls
- Pure Data Centers
- XDS Data Center
