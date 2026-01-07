UAE Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 37 Existing Data Centers, 21 Upcoming Data Centers, and 12 Major Operators/Investors

Discover comprehensive insights into the UAE data center market with our Excel database, providing a detailed portfolio analysis of 37 existing and 21 upcoming colocation data centers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain, and Fujairah. Key market players like Khazna Data Centers, Equinix, and Gulf Data Hub drive the UAE's over 400 MW power capacity. Notably, Dubai is set to dominate upcoming projects, housing 80% of planned capacity. Perfect for data center REITs, construction contractors, and infrastructure providers, this resource includes white-floor space, IT load capacity, and pricing for retail and wholesale colocation.

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Arab Emirates dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 400 MW, driven by major players like Khazna Data Centers, Equinix, and Gulf Data Hub.

Dubai dominates the upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 80% of the planned capacity.

Khazna Data Center leads the market with multiple large-scale projects in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ajman, including the QAJ1 Ajman facility with 100 MW IT power.

Khazna Data Centers, Pure Data Centers and Gulf Data Hub rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across UAE.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the UAE data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 21 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain and Fujairah.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (37 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Jebel Ali Data Center or DX1)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (21 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/investors Covered in This UAE Data Center Market

  • Datacenter Vaults,Du
  • Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
  • eHosting DataFort
  • Equinix
  • Etisalat
  • Gulf Data Hub
  • Injazat (Core42)
  • Khazna Data Centers
  • Morohub
  • PacificControls
  • Pure Data Centers
  • XDS Data Center

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/quhl9d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
