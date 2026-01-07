Functional Pet Food Market Size to Worth USD 7 Billion by 2035 | Towards FnB

Ottawa, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global functional pet food market size stood at USD 3.08 billion in 2025 and is predicted to grow from USD 3.35 billion in 2026 to reach around USD 7 billion by 2035, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Market growth is further supported by rising global pet ownership, deepening pet humanization trends, and growing awareness of preventive pet healthcare, particularly for digestive health, joint mobility, immunity, and weight management. Pet owners are increasingly prioritizing nutritional quality, clinical efficacy, and long-term wellness outcomes, accelerating demand for functional pet food across both retail and veterinary channels.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.

Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5966

Key Highlights of the Functional Pet Food Market

By region, North America dominated the functional pet food market, accounting for approximately 40% market share in 2025, while Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Europe is also expected to register notable growth.

By pet type, the dogs segment held a dominant share of around 60% in 2025, whereas the cats segment is projected to grow at a strong CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

By product, the functional dry pet food segment led the market with nearly 45% share in 2025, while veterinary therapeutic functional diets are expected to witness robust CAGR-driven growth from 2026 to 2035.

By ingredient, probiotics and prebiotics accounted for approximately 34% of the market share in 2025, whereas the functional proteins and amino acids segment is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

By health condition focus, the general wellness and preventive nutrition segment dominated with about 38% share in 2025, while the joint disorders and arthritis management segment is projected to expand at a strong CAGR between 2026 and 2035.



“Functional pet food is rapidly transitioning from a niche premium offering to a mainstream nutrition solution,” said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB. “Pet owners are no longer focused solely on feeding, they are actively investing in preventive health, longevity, and quality of life. This shift is fundamentally changing how pet food is formulated, marketed, and distributed globally.”

Why the Functional Pet Food Market Matters

The rapid growth of functional pet food has strategic implications across the pet nutrition value chain, impacting:

Pet food manufacturers investing in clinical formulations and premium positioning

investing in clinical formulations and premium positioning Veterinary channels influencing dietary recommendations

influencing dietary recommendations Ingredient suppliers developing probiotics, omega blends, and bioactive compounds

developing probiotics, omega blends, and bioactive compounds Investors and private equity firms targeting high-margin, health-driven pet categories

Higher Demand for Target Functional Pet Food Options is helpful to Fuel Industry’s Growth

The functional pet food market is observed to grow due to the increasing trend of pet nutrition, pet humanization, and higher demand for functional pet foods to target certain pet issues. Higher demand for target pet food options that help to enhance immunity, aid bone and joint health, improve digestion, and enhance gut microbiome also helps to fuel the market’s growth. Such food options provide enhanced nutrition beyond basic nutrition. Hence, it ensures the maintenance of a pet’s coat, gut microbiome, and immunity and keeps a pet protected from chronic diseases and infections, further fueling the market’s growth.

Technological Advancements Are Helpful for the Market’s Growth

Technological advancements help to enhance sustainability during the manufacturing of functional pet food, further fueling the growth of the market. Such advancements help in the form of waste reduction and automation, 3D printing, personalization with the help of AI, and analyzing a pet’s lifestyle for better customization of required products to enhance a pet’s health, further fueling the market’s growth. Technological advancements such as air-drying, freeze-drying, and high-pressure processing help to enhance the shelf life of food and maintain its nutrient quotient, further propelling the growth of the market.

Impact of AI on the Functional Pet Food Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is influencing the functional pet food market by improving nutritional targeting, formulation accuracy, and product reliability across health-focused pet diets. In product development, AI systems analyze veterinary nutrition guidelines, clinical feeding studies, and pet health datasets to design formulations that address specific conditions such as joint support, digestive health, weight management, skin and coat health, renal support, and immune function. These models evaluate how functional ingredients such as omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, prebiotics, glucosamine, antioxidants, and fiber sources interact with proteins and fats in canine and feline diets. This allows manufacturers to build condition-specific recipes with more predictable outcomes.

AI-driven formulation tools also assess ingredient digestibility and palatability using data from feeding trials and smart feeder inputs. This is particularly important for functional diets, where compliance depends on consistent consumption. Models help optimize kibble structure, moisture content, and coating systems so that therapeutic benefits do not come at the expense of taste or texture.

In manufacturing, AI-supported process control systems monitor extrusion parameters, nutrient degradation risk, and coating accuracy in real time. Machine learning models adjust temperature, pressure, and drying profiles to preserve sensitive functional ingredients such as probiotics or heat-labile vitamins. Computer vision systems inspect kibble size, shape, and coating uniformity, supporting batch consistency and safety.

View Full Market Intelligence@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/functional-pet-food-market

Recent Developments of the Functional Pet Food Market

In December 2025, Ancestral Natural Pet Food announced the launch of its first products: Ancestral Bites. The dog treats are made from functional ingredients promoting healthy digestion, mental well-being, vitality, and overall health.

In March 2025, Global Pet Expo 2025 exhibited a host of pet food and nutrition players, including functional treats and shelf-stable offerings.

New Trends of the Functional Pet Food Market

Higher demand for options such as functional, organic, and clean-label food, along with higher demand for sustainable and natural ingredients, helps to fuel the growth of the market.

Higher focus on sustainability, with the help of actions such as optimizing production, reducing wastage, using responsible sourcing, and sustainable packaging, helps to fuel the growth of the market.

The market also observes growth due to growing startup ecosystems in the functional pet food market, with technological advancements.



Functional Pet Food Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Functional Pet Food Market?

Rising pet ownership, pet humanization, and a higher focus on the health and wellness of pets are some of the major factors for the growth of the market. Higher demand for focused pet nutrition and supplements helpful to target specific pet health issues is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Certain pet supplements are helpful to enhance gut health, bone health, joint health, immunity, and general wellness, also helping to fuel the market’s growth. Functional pet food also helps to keep the pets protected from chronic diseases and various other chronic health issues, further fueling the market’s growth.

Consumer Perception Affecting the Growth of the Market

One of the biggest hurdles in the growth of the functional pet food market is consumer perception regarding functional pet foods. Functional pet foods consist of various nutrients and essential vitamins essential for a pet’s health. Their manufacturing process involves the use of advanced machinery and high-quality raw materials, enhancing the price of the final product. Hence, price-conscious consumers aren’t able to buy such products, hampering the growth of the market. Competition from cheap and dry pet food options, which may lead to nutrition gaps, also hampers the market’s growth.

Availability of Targeted Nutritional Pet Food Options Helps to Fuel the Market’s Growth

Availability of pet food options targeted to treat certain pet health problems is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Pet food options helpful to manage gut microbiome, manage gut issues, and maintain smooth digestion are highly demanded by pet owners. Such food options are helpful to enhance a pet’s gut health, further fueling the growth of the market. Nutraceutical and supplement options that aid a pet’s immunity, bone health, joint health, and coat quality are also highly demanded for overall wellness, further fueling the market’s growth.

Product Survey of the Functional Pet Food Market

Product Category Description or Function Key Functional Ingredients or Actives Target Pet Segment or Health Need Representative Brands or Product Types Digestive Health Pet Food Diets formulated to support gut health, stool quality, and nutrient absorption. Prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics, beet pulp, inulin Dogs and cats with sensitive digestion Hill’s Science Diet Perfect Digestion, Royal Canin Digestive Care Skin and Coat Health Pet Food Functional foods improving coat shine and skin barrier function. Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, fish oil, zinc, biotin Dogs and cats with dry skin or shedding Purina Pro Plan Skin and Coat, Blue Buffalo Skin and Coat Joint and Mobility Support Pet Food Diets designed to maintain joint flexibility and mobility. Glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM, collagen peptides Senior pets, large breed dogs Hill’s Mobility, Royal Canin Joint Care Weight Management Pet Food Calorie-controlled diets promoting healthy weight loss or maintenance. High fiber blends, L-carnitine, low fat protein sources Overweight dogs and cats Hill’s Metabolic, Purina Pro Plan Weight Management Immune Health Functional Pet Food Foods formulated to support immune response and resilience. Antioxidants, vitamins C and E, yeast beta-glucans Puppies, senior pets, stressed pets Blue Buffalo Life Protection Immune Support Dental Health Pet Food Functional kibbles designed to reduce plaque and tartar buildup. Mechanical kibble structure, polyphosphates Oral health maintenance Hill’s Oral Care, Royal Canin Dental Urinary Tract Health Pet Food Diets formulated to manage urinary pH and mineral balance. Controlled magnesium, DL-methionine, cranberry extract Cats and dogs prone to urinary issues Royal Canin Urinary Care, Hill’s Urinary Health Hypoallergenic and Limited Ingredient Diets Foods using simplified formulations to reduce allergen exposure. Single animal protein, hydrolyzed proteins Pets with food sensitivities Royal Canin Hypoallergenic, Zignature Limited Ingredient Functional Senior Pet Food Age-specific diets supporting cognitive, joint, and digestive health. DHA, antioxidants, joint actives, fiber Aging dogs and cats Purina Pro Plan Bright Mind, Hill’s Senior Vitality Functional Puppy and Kitten Food Diets supporting growth, immunity, and brain development. DHA, colostrum components, calcium, phosphorus Puppies and kittens Royal Canin Puppy, Purina Pro Plan Puppy Functional Raw and Fresh Pet Food Minimally processed diets offering functional benefits through fresh ingredients. Raw proteins, functional vegetables, bone broth Premium and holistic pet owners Primal Pet Foods Functional Blends, JustFoodForDogs Functional Grain-Free Pet Food Grain-free diets addressing specific health needs. Peas, lentils, sweet potato, omega oils Grain-sensitive pets Blue Buffalo Wilderness Functional Lines Functional Veterinary Prescription Diets Clinically formulated foods for disease management under veterinary supervision. Tailored nutrient profiles Renal, GI, metabolic, allergy conditions Hill’s Prescription Diet, Royal Canin Veterinary Functional Pet Treats and Toppers Supplemental functional foods enhancing daily diets. Probiotics, collagen, omega oils, botanicals Treat-based health supplementation Zesty Paws Functional Treats, Native Pet Functional Plant-Forward Pet Foods Diets incorporating plant proteins with functional positioning. Pea protein, lentils, amino acid balancing Sustainability-focused consumers V-Dog Functional Lines, Halo Plant Based Functional Frozen and Gently Cooked Pet Foods Frozen or lightly cooked diets offering targeted health benefits. Fresh meats, functional fibers, omega oils Premium and D2C pet food buyers Nom Nom, Ollie Functional Recipes Functional Breed-Specific Pet Food Foods tailored to breed size and physiological needs. Customized nutrient ratios Small, medium, large breed dogs Royal Canin Breed Health Nutrition Functional Stress and Calming Pet Food Diets designed to support behavioral calmness. L-theanine, tryptophan, chamomile Anxious or stress-prone pets Royal Canin Calm, Hill’s Calm Diet



For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/checkout/5966

Functional Pet Food Market Regional Analysis

Why is North America Dominating the Functional Pet Food Market?

North America led the functional pet food market in 2025, due to rising pet ownership and the pet humanization aspect in the region. Higher demand for nutritional pet food options, targeted pet food, and clean-label options also helps to fuel the market’s growth. Easy availability of different types of functional pet food as per the pet’s requirement on various platforms also helps to fuel the market’s growth in the region. The US has made a major contribution to the growth of the market due to higher demand for natural, clean-label, and nutritious functional pet food options. Premiumization and the growing trend of pet health and wellness also propel the market’s growth.

Asia Pacific Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Foreseeable Period

Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, mainly due to factors such as rising disposable income, rising demand for premiumization, and rising demand for nutraceuticals and targeted functional pet food options. Higher demand for pet essential nutrients, such as omega-3 and digestive health essentials, also helps to fuel functional pet food market growth in the foreseeable period. Countries like India and China have made a major contribution to the growth of the market due to factors such as rising pet ownership, pet humanization, and higher demand for premium and nutritional pet food options.

Europe Is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseen Period

Europe is observed to have a notable growth in the foreseen period due to higher demand for nutritious pet food options enriched with omega-3, vitamins, minerals, and other essentials. Higher demand for target food options that aid bone health, joint health, immunity, and gut health also helps to fuel the market’s growth. Germany has made a major contribution to the growth of the market due to higher demand for premium, clean-label, and target-based food options to maintain a pet’s nutritional profile.

Trade Analysis for the Functional Pet Food Market

What Is Actually Traded (Product Forms and HS Proxies)

Finished functional pet foods in retail packaging are commonly declared under HS 2309 as prepared animal feeding.

Veterinary and therapeutic diets formulated for specific conditions are typically also classified under HS 2309 with product descriptions.

Functional treats and supplements incorporated into feeding regimes, cleared under HS 2309 or HS 2106 depending on composition and national practice.

Bulk functional premixes and base formulations are supplied to contract packers, usually declared under HS 2309.

Top Exporters (Supply Hubs)

United States: Major exporter of functional and veterinary pet foods, supported by advanced formulation expertise, large-scale manufacturing, and strong brand portfolios.

Major exporter of functional and veterinary pet foods, supported by advanced formulation expertise, large-scale manufacturing, and strong brand portfolios. European Union: Key exporter of functional pet foods, with Germany, France, and the Netherlands supplying premium diets across intra-EU and global markets.

Key exporter of functional pet foods, with Germany, France, and the Netherlands supplying premium diets across intra-EU and global markets. Canada: Exporter of functional pet foods and specialized diets, leveraging integrated meat supply chains and veterinary-grade manufacturing standards.

Exporter of functional pet foods and specialized diets, leveraging integrated meat supply chains and veterinary-grade manufacturing standards. Thailand: Significant exporter of value-added wet pet foods, increasingly incorporating functional claims for global brand owners.

Top Importers (Demand Centres)

United States: Largest importer of specialized functional and veterinary diets to complement domestic production and support private-label offerings.

Largest importer of specialized functional and veterinary diets to complement domestic production and support private-label offerings. European Union: Strong intra-EU trade and imports driven by premiumization and high veterinary engagement in pet nutrition.

Strong intra-EU trade and imports driven by premiumization and high veterinary engagement in pet nutrition. China: Rapidly growing importer of functional pet foods driven by urban pet ownership, premium retail channels, and cross-border e-commerce.

Rapidly growing importer of functional pet foods driven by urban pet ownership, premium retail channels, and cross-border e-commerce. Japan and South Korea: Importers of functional and life-stage pet foods with a strong emphasis on digestive and senior-pet health.

Typical Trade Flows and Logistics Patterns

Finished functional pet foods move primarily from North America, Europe, and Thailand to Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America via containerized sea freight.

Wet functional diets are shipped in cans or pouches, while dry functional foods move in moisture-controlled bags.

Repacking and private-label hubs import finished or semi-finished products for regional branding and distribution.

Shelf-stable products dominate trade, reducing cold-chain dependence, but humidity and temperature control are important for nutrient stability.

Trade Drivers and Structural Factors

Pet humanization: Owners increasingly seek foods addressing specific health outcomes similar to human nutrition.

Owners increasingly seek foods addressing specific health outcomes similar to human nutrition. Veterinary recommendation: Professional endorsement drives demand for digestive, renal, and joint-support diets.

Professional endorsement drives demand for digestive, renal, and joint-support diets. Aging pet populations: Higher prevalence of chronic conditions increases uptake of functional formulations.

Higher prevalence of chronic conditions increases uptake of functional formulations. Ingredient innovation: Inclusion of probiotics, omega fatty acids, fiber blends, and novel proteins influences sourcing patterns.

Inclusion of probiotics, omega fatty acids, fiber blends, and novel proteins influences sourcing patterns. E-commerce growth: Cross-border online sales accelerate imports of premium functional pet foods.



Regulatory, Quality and Market-Access Considerations

Functional pet foods must comply with animal-feed regulations, including ingredient approval and contaminant limits.

Claims related to health support are regulated and must avoid medicinal positioning unless authorized.

Importing markets require product registration, label approval, and, in some cases, feeding trial data.

Documentation typically includes certificates of analysis, ingredient specifications, batch traceability, and shelf-life validation.

Government Initiatives and Public-Policy Influences

Animal-feed safety frameworks and inspection regimes underpin cross-border trade in functional pet foods.

(Source: https://www.fao.org/animal-production-and-health)

(Source: https://www.fao.org/animal-production-and-health) Trade facilitation agreements support export growth from major manufacturing hubs such as Thailand and the EU.

Biosecurity and import controls influence market access for animal-protein-based formulations.



Functional Pet Food Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 8.54% Market Size in 2026 USD 3.35 Billion Market Size in 2027 USD 3.63 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 4.64 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 7 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting

Functional Pet Food Market Segmental Analysis

Pet Analysis

The dog segment led the functional pet food market in 2025 due to growing pet ownership, the rising trend of pet humanization, and the rising demand for dogs as pets, which are some of the major factors for the growth of the market. Higher demand for clean-label, functional, and nutritious pet food options to maintain the health profile of dogs is another major factor for the growth of the market. Higher demand for different types of pet food options, depending upon the age, weight, activity level, and breed, also helps to fuel the growth of the market.

The cat segment is observed to grow in the expected timeframe due to rising cat ownership in the urban areas. Cats are small, easy to manage, and require less space compared to dogs, and hence are highly preferred by flat owners to opt for as a pet. Hence, such options help to fuel the growth of the market. Higher demand for functional, organic, and nutritious cat food to maintain their nutritional profile and keep them at bay from different diseases and infections also helps to fuel the market’s growth in the foreseeable period. They also consume nutritional food from birds, small reptiles, fresh rodents, and other prey animals, further fueling the segment’s growth.

Product Analysis

The functional dry pet food segment led the functional pet food market in 2025, due to various factors such as convenience to store, manage, and ease of use. The market also observes growth due to its multiple health benefits, such as easy absorption into the body, portion control, and providing an adequate amount of food as per the pet’s requirement, further fueling the growth of the market. The market also observes growth due to factors such as cost-effectiveness, easy management, and the high nutritional profile of the functional dry pet food.

The veterinary therapeutic functional diets segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to factors such as higher demand for nutritional pet food, increasing pet ownership, and rising demand for dogs and cats as pet options. These are some of the major factors for the growth of the market in the foreseen period. Increasing awareness regarding pet nutrition to keep the pets safe from various chronic diseases, avoiding obesity, and a higher demand for personalized and customized nutrition options for pets are helpful for the growth of the market.

Ingredient Analysis

The probiotics and prebiotics segment dominated the functional pet food market in 2025, due to higher demand for options that help to enhance gut health and manage various issues. Gut-friendly options and pet food help to ease digestion, protect a pet’s digestive system from various digestive problems, and also help to keep the pet protected from various health problems. Good bacteria found in probiotics and prebiotics help to manage health problems and keep one protected from various other chronic infections as well.

The functional proteins and amino acids segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period, as it is essential for building blocks for enhancing skin, hair, health, immunity, hormones, and muscles, further fueling the growth of the market. Higher demand for targeted nutrition providing anti-inflammatory and gut-supportive properties further fuels the growth of the market. A healthy gut helps to avoid various health issues; hence, maintaining gut health is essential. Hence, such factors altogether help to fuel the growth of the market.

Health Condition Analysis

The general wellness segment dominated the functional pet food market in 2025 due to a higher focus on the proactive segment compared to the reactive segment. General wellness also focuses on supplements and nutritious options helpful to maintain a pet’s immunity, bone health, digestive system, and overall health as well. General wellness also focuses on managing health issues such as diabetes and obesity, enhancing mobility and joint health, and improving gut microbiome, further fueling the growth of the market.

The joint disorders and arthritis management segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to growing pet ownership, pet humanization, and higher demand for pet food and other products with high nutritional qualities. Higher demand for pet nutraceuticals and supplements aiding digestive health, bone and joint health, and avoiding obesity also helps to fuel the market’s growth. Higher demand for nutraceuticals and supplements for aging pets is also one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Additional Topics Worth Exploring:

Tea Market : The global tea market size is projected to expand from USD 30.25 billion in 2025 to USD 54.68 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

: The global size is projected to expand from USD 30.25 billion in 2025 to USD 54.68 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Gluten Free Food Market: The global gluten free food market size is increasing from USD 15.71 billion in 2026 and is expected to surpass USD 37.04 billion by 2035, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The global size is increasing from USD 15.71 billion in 2026 and is expected to surpass USD 37.04 billion by 2035, with a projected CAGR of 10% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. Organic Food Market: The global organic food market size is expected to grow from USD 253.96 billion in 2025 to USD 660.25 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.20% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is expected to grow from USD 253.96 billion in 2025 to USD 660.25 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.20% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Canned Food Market: The global canned food market size is projected to expand from USD 144.43 billion in 2026 to reach around USD 218.37 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The global size is projected to expand from USD 144.43 billion in 2026 to reach around USD 218.37 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. Dietary Supplements Market: The global dietary supplements market size is projected to reach USD 507.33 billion by 2035, growing from USD 229.77 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2026 to 2035.

The global size is projected to reach USD 507.33 billion by 2035, growing from USD 229.77 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2026 to 2035. Canned Wines Market: The global canned wines market size is expected to increase from USD 142.20 million in 2026 to reach around USD 369.70 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The global size is expected to increase from USD 142.20 million in 2026 to reach around USD 369.70 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% throughout the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. Plant-based Protein Market: The global plant-based protein market size is forecasted to expand from USD 22.10 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 46.82 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The global size is forecasted to expand from USD 22.10 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 46.82 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. Frozen Food Market: The global frozen food market size is expected to grow from USD 473.40 billion in 2026 to reach around USD 721.91 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is expected to grow from USD 473.40 billion in 2026 to reach around USD 721.91 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Beverage Packaging Market: The global beverage packaging market size is projected to reach USD 285.66 billion by 2035, growing from USD 182.57 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

The global size is projected to reach USD 285.66 billion by 2035, growing from USD 182.57 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. Vegan Food Market: The global vegan food market size is evaluated at USD 24.77 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 61.85 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global size is evaluated at USD 24.77 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 61.85 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Food Additives Market: The global food additives market size is rising from USD 128.14 billion in 2025 to USD 214.66 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global is rising from USD 128.14 billion in 2025 to USD 214.66 billion by 2034. This projected expansion reflects a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. Coconut Products Market: The global coconut products market size is expected to climb from USD 14.18 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 33.71 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast from 2025 to 2034.

Top Companies in the Functional Pet Food Market

Hartz Mountain Corporation

Hills Pet Nutrition

Lupus Alimentos

Total Alimentos SA

Blue Buffalo Pet Products

Diamond Pet Foods

J.M. Smucker Company

WellPet LLC

Segments Covered in the Report

By Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Others (small mammals, specialty pets)



By Product Type

Functional Dry Pet Food

Functional Wet Pet Food

Semi-Moist / Treat-Based Functional Food

Veterinary Therapeutic Functional Diets

By Ingredient Type

Probiotics & Prebiotics

Omega-3 & Omega-6 Fatty Acids

Glucosamine & Chondroitin

Vitamins & Antioxidants

Botanicals & Herbal Extracts

Functional Proteins & Amino Acids

By Health Condition Focus

General Wellness / Preventive Nutrition

Obesity & Weight Control

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Joint Disorders & Arthritis

Skin Allergies & Sensitivities

Renal & Urinary Health

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/checkout/5966

Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com

Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership

About Us

Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.

Web: https://www.towardsfnb.com/

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor | Food Beverage Strategies | FnB Market Pulse | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Medium| Twitter

Discover More Market Trends and Insights from Towards FnB:

➡️Beverage Flavors Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/beverage-flavors-market

➡️Salt Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/salt-market

➡️Probiotic Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/probiotic-food-market

➡️Protein Bar Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/protein-bar-market

➡️Gluten-Free Bakery Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/gluten-free-bakery-market

➡️Europe Nutraceuticals Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/europe-nutraceuticals-market

➡️Canned Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/canned-food-market

➡️Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/non-alcoholic-beverages-market

➡️Dry Fruit Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/dry-fruit-market

➡️Frozen Meat Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/frozen-meat-market

➡️Fish Oil Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/fish-oil-market

➡️Soft Drink Concentrates Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/soft-drink-concentrates-market

➡️Meal Kits Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/meal-kits-market

➡️Ethnic Food Market: https://www.towardsfnb.com/insights/ethnic-food-market