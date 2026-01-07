How to Validate Automated Pipelines Under CSA: Capturing Defensible Evidence, Managing Rapid Releases, and Maintaining Audit-ready Control (ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "How to Validate Automated Pipelines Under CSA (Jan 23, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 3-Hour course teaches teams to validate automated pipelines with confidence - capturing defensible evidence, managing rapid releases, and maintaining audit-ready control in environments where change never stops.



Why This Training Matters



Automated pipelines introduce speed, volume, and change rates that overwhelm traditional validation approaches. Digital Validation and Cloud Assurance shows teams how to validate CI/CD pipelines, integrations, and automated workflows while preserving data integrity and risk-based validation discipline.

Without the right controls, automated systems drift, evidence becomes unreliable, and compliance collapses quickly during inspections. Challenge-based testing and automated test evidence are essential, yet many teams lack a structured method. Digital Validation and Cloud Assurance turns these complexities into an achievable assurance model that supports rapid development without weakening audit readiness.



Who Should Attend:

Quality Assurance (QA)

Quality Control (QC)

Regulatory Affairs (RA)

Validation / Computerized System Validation (CSV)

Information Technology / Information Systems (IT/IS)

Cloud Engineering and Automation Teams

Manufacturing and Production Leadership

Data Governance and Data Integrity Teams

R&D and Digital Development Teams

Lab Informatics and LIMS/ELN Administrators

Compliance, Audit, and Inspection Readiness Teams

Design and Software Development Engineers

Key Topics Covered:

Why automated pipelines break CSV

Validating CI/CD, DevOps, rapid-release systems

Challenge-based testing under CSA

Automated test evidence

Bots, scripts & AI-assisted validation

AI/ML model drift expectations

Impact analysis for constant updates

Integrations + APIs + data movement integrity

Speaker



Carolyn Troiano brings decades of real-world validation leadership across pharma, medical devices, biotech, and other FDA-regulated sectors. She helped shape early CSV approaches, contributed to 21 CFR Part 11 discussions, and has guided global companies through complex system implementations. Her style is practical, clear, and rooted in hands-on experience with modern cloud and CSA expectations.



