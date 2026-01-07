Automotive Industry Veteran Jacob Tilzer and Accrual Equity Partners Launch Gemba Automotive in Arizona

PHOENIX, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacob Tilzer, in partnership with Accrual Equity Partners, announced today the launch of Gemba Automotive, a technology enabled automotive services platform built for sustainable growth, long-term value creation, and a people-centered operating culture.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Gemba Automotive launches with eight fully integrated operating locations in greater Phoenix, Arizona, and a unified enterprise technology stack, designed to support disciplined expansion while preserving and empowering the teams running the business every day. Gemba invested in scalable infrastructure and assembled a hand-selected team of experienced platform operators, shop leaders, advisors, and technicians who embody integrity, craftsmanship, and leadership.

"This platform was built to be large enough to scale and small enough to care," said Jacob Tilzer, Founder of Gemba Automotive. "We built a team of great automotive operators who support a shared vision to deliver automotive hospitality to Arizona auto owners with the goal of becoming Arizona's favorite ‘Auto Shop’ for comprehensive mechanical service and diagnostics spanning routine maintenance to repair and everything in between."

Rooted in the scientific principles of "Gemba" - the real place where the work happens, and value is created - Gemba Automotive focuses on addressing problems at their source, delivering a more thorough and precise auto repair experience that enhances quality and builds trust.

Gemba Automotive was founded by Jacob Tilzer, Co-Founder of Accrual Equity Partners and a proven operator who has previously built six auto repair businesses from the ground up, scaling multiple platforms into some of the largest operations in the country. As Tilzer’s latest venture, Gemba Automotive is led by a seasoned executive team, including COO Scott Sniffin, who drives operational excellence across the platform, and Executive Chairman John Jamison, who built and operated Greulich’s Automotive for more than 20 years until its successful sale to Sun Auto. Together, the leadership team brings deep, hands-on expertise across collision repair, mechanical services, and automotive retail.

"At Gemba Automotive, we're not just fixing cars; we're building a culture of trust and excellence through what we call 'automotive hospitality,'" said Scott Sniffin, Chief Operating Officer. "From the moment customers walk through our doors, our teams greet them with genuine care, listen to their concerns, and explain recommendations in plain language. This commitment to clear communication and exceptional service is how we're supporting our operators and redefining the automotive experience creating a platform that scales without losing the human element."

Gemba Automotive was purpose-built to replace fragmented legacy systems with a connected, technology-driven platform. By standardizing operations, centralizing financial controls, and leveraging AI across an integrated IT infrastructure, the company enhances customer experience while empowering employees to work more efficiently and effectively.

“Our company’s state-of-the-art facilities are designed for maximum efficiency, allowing its highly skilled technicians to complete most services in hours, not days,” said Tilzer. “Customers benefit from clear, upfront pricing and are encouraged to watch the technicians work in clean, open-bay shops, ensuring complete trust and transparency from start to finish.”

Arizona represents one of the most attractive automotive services markets in the U.S., driven by rapid population growth, high vehicle density, and favorable business conditions. The Phoenix metropolitan area alone has grown by over 20% in the past decade, creating significant demand for professional automotive services. Gemba enters this market positioned as a partnership-focused platform, built to collaborate with independent operators who value professionalism, transparency, and creating lasting value for their teams and communities.

About Gemba Automotive

Gemba Automotive is a fully integrated automotive services platform operating under a unified brand and centralized operating model. The company acquires and scales repair facilities across Arizona through a proprietary, technology-enabled infrastructure that standardizes operations, financial controls, and customer experience. Led by automotive executive Jacob Tilzer, Gemba is built for institutional scale combining proven operators, disciplined M&A execution, and enterprise systems to drive predictable growth. The platform is designed to efficiently consolidate fragmented markets, accelerate unit economics, and support rapid expansion across the Phoenix metropolitan area and beyond.

About Accrual Equity Partners

Accrual Equity Partners (AEP) is a uniquely experienced private equity firm that identifies, invests in, and partners with scalable companies in highly fragmented industries that are poised to reach the next level. AEP's team of entrepreneurs, operators, efficiency experts and finance and M&A professionals brings together more than 200 years of experience to help businesses overcome barriers, drive growth, and unlock their full potential, while creating value for investors and founders. AEP seeks to partner with companies, often founder-led, with $5 million to $100 million in revenue in fragmented industries, such as the automotive retail and services sector, that offer non-discretionary services to businesses and consumers. AEP's leadership team and portfolio companies have completed $16 billion in financial services transactions, acquired or sold more than 3,000 companies, achieved more than 500,000 new vehicle sales and more than 2 million vehicles serviced, and closed $3.6 billion in commercial real estate sales.

Charles Nicolas: charles@leveecommunications.com