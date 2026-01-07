PAT TILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 22nd ANNUAL PAT’S RUN, PRESENTED BY TEKSYSTEMS

Chicago, IL, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pat Tillman Foundation opened registration today for the 22nd Annual Pat’s Run, presented by TEKsystems. Runners, walkers, and families of all fitness levels are invited to join the 4.2-mile Run/Walk or the .42-mile Kids Run, presented by SCHEELS, on April 11, 2026, in Tempe, Ariz., with a virtual option available for participants nationwide.

The in-person race begins and ends at Mountain America Stadium, home of the Arizona State University Sun Devils, and winds through the streets of Tempe. After finishing on the 42-yard line, participants can enjoy the 2nd Annual Tillman Tailgate, a post-race celebration featuring live music, food trucks, and vendors.

Pat’s Run draws 30,000 participants annually and honors the legacy of Pat Tillman. Funds raised directly support Tillman Scholars — service members, veterans, and military spouses — as they pursue higher education and make a positive impact in their communities.

“This iconic event brings thousands of people together each year to honor Pat’s life and values,” said Dr. Katherine Steele, CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation and 2014 Tillman Scholar. “Every participant contributes to the success of the Tillman Scholar program, helping nearly 1,000 individuals achieve their educational and professional goals while carrying forward Pat’s commitment to service and leadership.”

Registration Details

To register for the 2026 Pat’s Run, visit here.

Early registration fee: $42.40 (available until Jan. 7, 2026, at 11:59PM MST).

Adult registrants receive a commemorative sports tech race tee and medal; kids receive a t-shirt and medallion.

Special add-on items, including the Iconic Tee and a Pat’s Run hoodie, are available at registration checkout.

About the Pat Tillman Foundation

In 2002, Pat Tillman put his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals on hold to serve his country. After his passing in 2004, Pat’s family and friends started the Pat Tillman Foundation to honor and continue his legacy. The Pat Tillman Foundation recognizes remarkable military service members, veterans, and spouses as the next generation of leaders. Through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters, the Foundation empowers these individuals to make a meaningful impact as they transition into their next chapter of service beyond self.

Learn more and support at www.PatTillmanFoundation.org

About TEKsystems and TEKsystems Global Services

We’re a leading provider of business and technology services. We accelerate business transformation for our customers. Our expertise in strategy, design, execution and operations unlocks business value through a range of solutions. We’re a team of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 customers—including 80% of the Fortune 500—across North America, Europe and Asia, who partner with us for our scale, full-stack capabilities and speed. We’re strategic thinkers, hands-on collaborators, helping customers capitalize on change and master the momentum of technology. We’re building tomorrow by delivering business outcomes and making positive impacts in our global communities. TEKsystems and TEKsystems Global Services are Allegis Group companies. Learn more at TEKsystems.com.

About SCHEELS

SCHEELS is a destination specialty retailer rooted in serving communities through sports, outdoor recreation, and active lifestyles. Chandler SCHEELS, located at the Chandler Fashion Center, offers an expansive selection of premium sporting goods, apparel, footwear, and outdoor gear. More than a store, SCHEELS offers immersive in-store experiences, expert customer service, and hands-on events for all ages. From youth sports and team outfitting to golf, fitness, hunting, fishing, and outdoor adventure, SCHEELS is committed to equipping customers for their passions both on and off the field. SCHEELS is known for its employee-owned culture and dedication to giving back. In Arizona, SCHEELS actively partners with local schools, nonprofits, and youth organizations to support community growth and enrichment.



For more information, visit scheels.com or follow SCHEELS Arizona on social media.