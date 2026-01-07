Barrick to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results on February 5

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) will release its full year and fourth quarter 2025 results before markets open on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET. The management team will host a live webcast and presentation at 11:00 AM ET the same day, followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts.

Event Details – February 5, 2026

Results release – 6:00 AM ET

– 6:00 AM ET Live webcast and presentation – 11:00 AM ET

To join the webcast, please register at https://barrick-q4-2025.open-exchange.net. Presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website prior to the event with a replay available soon after.

Investor Relations Contact

Barrick Mining Corporation

Cleve Rueckert, +1 775 397 5443

cleveland.rueckert@barrick.com

Media Contact

Brunswick Group

Carole Cable, +44 7974 982 458

barrick@brunswickgroup.com