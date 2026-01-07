Liquidia Corporation to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) announced today that Dr. Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 beginning at approximately 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time (8:15 p.m. Eastern Time) at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, California.

Access to a live, audio-only webcast will be available on the “Investors” page of Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be archived on the company's website for at least 30 days.

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company driven by science and compassion to revolutionize care for patients with challenging respiratory and vascular diseases through precise, innovative therapies and applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia’s first approved product, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational extended-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit www.liquidia.com.

