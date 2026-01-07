ChatGPT and AI-Powered Project Management Training Webinar: Revolutionize Your Projects Now (ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ChatGPT and AI-Powered Project Management - Revolutionize Your Projects Now (Jan 15, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing project management, transforming how projects are planned, executed, and monitored. This 90-minute webinar, 'AI-Powered Project Management with ChatGPT,' empowers project management professionals to unlock the potential of AI in their daily workflows. Attendees will explore how ChatGPT, a cutting-edge AI tool, can streamline communication, automate repetitive tasks, and support smarter, data-driven decision-making.



This session dives deep into the practical applications of AI in project management while addressing both its benefits - like improved efficiency, accuracy, and resource optimization - and its challenges, such as data privacy concerns and integration complexities. Participants will also gain valuable insights into future AI trends poised to reshape project management. By the end of the webinar, you'll have actionable strategies to integrate AI into your projects, making your processes more innovative and your outcomes more successful.



WHY YOU SHOULD ATTEND:



This webinar is a must-attend for project management professionals seeking a competitive edge in today's fast-evolving industry. Learn how to harness the power of AI tools like ChatGPT to streamline workflows, enhance collaboration, and improve decision-making accuracy. Gain practical tips for automating routine tasks, optimizing project execution, and monitoring progress with advanced AI capabilities.



By attending, you'll discover actionable methods to improve productivity, efficiency, and project success. Whether you're a seasoned project manager or a newcomer looking to stay ahead of the curve, this session equips you with essential knowledge to elevate your project management practices and thrive in the AI-driven future of work.



Who Should Attend:



This webinar is a must-attend for project managers of all levels - whether you're just starting out or have years of experience under your belt. It's also ideal for team leaders, project coordinators, business analysts, and any professional involved in managing or contributing to projects who wants to stay ahead of the curve with AI-driven tools like ChatGPT.



If you're responsible for planning, execution, communication, or decision-making in projects, this session will equip you with actionable insights to streamline workflows and enhance productivity. Don't miss this opportunity to gain the skills and knowledge essential to thrive in the AI-powered future of project management.



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Welcome Welcome attendees Overview of the webinar agenda

Introduction to AI in Project Management Brief history of AI in business Importance and impact of AI in project management Overview of ChatGPT and its capabilities



Understanding ChatGPT

What is ChatGPT? Overview of OpenAI and ChatGPT Key features and functionalities



Use Cases of ChatGPT in Project Management

Enhancing communication

Automating routine tasks

Improving decision-making

Practical Applications of ChatGPT in Project Management

Planning Phase Project brainstorming sessions Developing project charters and plans Risk assessment and mitigation strategies

Execution Phase Task management and delegation Real-time progress tracking and reporting Problem-solving and issue resolution

Monitoring and Controlling Phase Performance monitoring and KPI tracking Change management and impact analysis Stakeholder communication and engagement



Benefits and Challenges

Benefits of Using AI in Project Management Increased efficiency and productivity Enhanced accuracy and consistency Better resource allocation and utilization

Challenges and Considerations Data privacy and security Integration with existing systems Overcoming resistance to change



Future of AI in Project Management

Emerging Trends and Technologies AI and machine learning advancements Predictive analytics and forecasting Integration of AI with other project management tools

Preparing for the Future Continuous learning and development Building an AI-friendly organizational culture



Speaker



Charles Paul is an instructional designer and management consultant with over 30 years experience providing training and consulting services to regulated industries. He has installed quality systems and designed and developed GMP and operational documentation and training programs for foods and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biotech, cosmetics, and consumer product OTC industries.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2kji3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.