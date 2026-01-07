Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Takes Possession of Three Strategic Mulberry Fields Advancing Massive Spider Silk Production Ramp-Up

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or “Kraig’s”), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that it has taken possession of three critical mulberry fields for which it previously secured usage rights. The Company has now integrated this new feedstock capacity directly into the ramp-up of its current spider silk production.

With these fields now dedicated solely to its operational use, Kraig Labs has implemented an aggressive production scale-up slated to dramatically advance spider silk production and prepare silk needed to fulfill outstanding materials requests. Mulberry leaf from these fields is now being incorporated into active silkworm rearing cycles, strengthening the Company's operations and enabling the deployment of more than 1,000,000 BAM-1 Alpha ("Alpha") production hybrid eggs now scheduled for release.

"This marks an important operational milestone as we scale production," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "By taking possession of these mulberry fields and integrating them into our production system, we are reinforcing the infrastructure needed to support continuous large-scale silkworm rearing and sustained spider silk manufacturing."

The proximity of the mulberry fields to Kraig’s production facilities provides logistical efficiencies while enhancing feedstock consistency and supply security. This integration further supports the Company's vertically coordinated approach to industrializing recombinant spider silk.

In addition to these fields, dedicated solely to the Company's use and operations, Kraig Labs can access additional mulberry fields through its collaboration with a key government office in Southeast Asia. This, in turn, allows for rapid growth and expansion, removing fixed capacity constraints.

This development comes as Kraig Labs continues to expand production of its Alpha spider silk hybrids and advances towards sustained commercial output across performance textile and other high-value markets.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

