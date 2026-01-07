Part 11, Data Integrity & Documentation for SaaS/PaaS Validation Training Webinar (Jan 26, 2026 and On-Demand)

Dublin, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Part 11, Data Integrity & Documentation for SaaS/PaaS Validation (Jan 26, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 3-Hour course strengthens your Part 11 and data integrity approach for cloud systems, delivering a practical model for documentation, shared controls, and maintaining a validated state through vendor-driven updates.



Why This Training Matters



Cloud systems complicate attribution, audit trails, data movement, and shared controls - all areas inspectors examine closely. CSA Validation and Cloud Assurance helps teams understand how Part 11 applies when vendors host records, automate functions, and push updates that impact validated states. Weak documentation or misplaced assumptions about vendor responsibility often lead to significant findings.

A risk-based validation approach grounded in data integrity keeps oversight sharp and defensible. CSA Validation and Cloud Assurance provides a lean, structured model for documentation, change control, and inspection readiness across SaaS and PaaS environments.



Who Should Attend:

Quality Assurance (QA)

Quality Control (QC)

Regulatory Affairs (RA)

Validation / Computerized System Validation (CSV)

Information Technology / Information Systems (IT/IS)

Cloud Engineering and Automation Teams

Manufacturing and Production Leadership

Data Governance and Data Integrity Teams

R&D and Digital Development Teams

Lab Informatics and LIMS/ELN Administrators

Compliance, Audit, and Inspection Readiness Teams

Design and Software Development Engineers

Key Topics Covered:

21 CFR Part 11 for SaaS/PaaS/API-driven systems

Audit trails, signatures, attribution

Data integrity risks in cloud environments

Lightweight CSA documentation package

Maintaining validated state

Change management for vendor-driven updates

Inspection readiness

What FDA asks during cloud system audits

Examples from Warning Letters

Speaker



Carolyn Troiano brings decades of real-world validation leadership across pharma, medical devices, biotech, and other FDA-regulated sectors. She helped shape early CSV approaches, contributed to 21 CFR Part 11 discussions, and has guided global companies through complex system implementations. Her style is practical, clear, and rooted in hands-on experience with modern cloud and CSA expectations.



