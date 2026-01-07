Paul Hollis Confirmed as 41st Director of the United States Mint

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, Paul Hollis took the oath of office, becoming the 41st Director of the United States Mint (Mint). Mr. Hollis was nominated by President Donald J. Trump on July 16 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on December 18.

“I am honored and humbled to be confirmed as the 41st Director of the United States Mint," said Hollis. "As a lifelong collector, I am privileged to serve as the leader of the world’s largest mint and am eager to meet the incredible team behind the design, production and sales of circulating, numismatic and bullion coins and medals.”

Prior to his appointment with the Mint, Director Hollis was elected to the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, where he supported a constituency of 500,000 people. From 2012 to 2024, Director Hollis served as a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives.

Director Hollis has spent more than 30 years as a professional numismatist. He is a 25-year Life Member of the congressionally chartered American Numismatic Association. Director Hollis has served on various professional boards that include the Industry Council for Tangible Assets as well as the Numismatic Literary Guild.

A native of Louisiana, Director Hollis earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science in 1994 from Louisiana State University. He and his wife, Ashley, have been married for 23 years and have two children.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

