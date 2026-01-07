Glucose Health, Inc. Board Members Confirm Participation in Preferred Share Conversion at 85% Premium to Market and Introduce New Revenue Growth Strategy

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC), a consumer-health company specializing in soluble-fiber nutrition products for metabolic support, today confirmed that all members of the Board of Directors holding preferred shares elected to convert their shares, along with all other preferred shareholders, at a shareholder-friendly 85% premium to the market price.

Glucose Health, Inc. Board Member, Chris Jemapete stated: “Some of the preferred series carried dividends with quarterly cash payments to shareholders. In one of our first actions as new Board members, we concluded that cash on hand should be prioritized to finance the future growth of the Company and its national soluble fiber nutrition brands, rather than paying dividends to shareholders, ourselves included.”

Mr. Jemapete further noted: “By converting the preferred shares into common stock, we were able to eliminate a major liability on the Company’s balance sheet and streamline the cap table into a now straightforward structure for financing our planned strategic growth initiatives.”

Glucose Health, Inc. Board Member, Ned Burke added: “We intend to focus our efforts on three main areas: financing growth, increasing the number of distribution channels, and reaching profitability. It is the Board’s clear intention to build a company with strong corporate governance and a complete business structure.”

Mr. Burke further noted: “From 2019 to 2022, Glucose Health, Inc.’s revenues rapidly increased from $291,213 to $1,072,655 – a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 38.54%. The Company achieved this impressive growth with Amazon being its most important distribution channel. Today, in 2026, having achieved national in-store placement of GlucoDown at the nation’s two largest and most respected pharmacy chains, CVS and Walgreens, and with the successful launch of our new fiber supplement brand Fiber Up, the Board is fully committed to achieving even greater revenue growth.”

Glucose Health Inc. CEO, Mark Schaftlein, stated: “Following the Board’s bold actions related to converting the Company’s preferred shares at a premium to market, GLUC’s stock price appreciated from $0.14 on December 22 to a recent closing price of $0.215, an increase of nearly 54%. The Company views the market’s favorable reaction as a clear shareholder and investor vote of confidence in the Board’s decisive steps to support the Company’s outstanding revenue growth potential.”

Mr. Schaftlein further commented: “Glucose Health, Inc. now maintains a capital structure of 27,309,271 issued and outstanding common shares, and just 10,524,984 shares in the public float (shares trading in the open market). In part, due to the high profile of the Company’s fiber nutrition brands at Amazon and leading retailers, the Company estimates its shareholder base now exceeds more than 1,000 individual investors.”

Strategic Revenue Growth

The Company’s strategic revenue growth plan centers on increasing national awareness of its flagship brand for glucose metabolism support, GlucoDown. To date, GlucoDown has garnered nearly 12,000 reviews at Amazon and importantly, the brand has earned top ratings from consumers across every flavor. The Company’s newly launched brand, Fiber Up, positions the Company in the expanding soluble fiber supplement market segment. Fiber Up offers health-conscious consumers both nutritional and taste improvements over traditional fiber supplements. To date, more than 100 clinical studies support the efficacy of the special form of soluble fiber found in both GlucoDown and Fiber Up.

Glucose Health, Inc.’s consumer-healthcare focus on soluble fiber nutrition is fully aligned with national public-health priorities. Dietary fiber has been formally designated a “nutrient of public health concern” by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)—due to widespread under-consumption across the American population.

Glucose Health, Inc.’s strategic growth plan includes expanding its portfolio of soluble-fiber drink mixes and developing other dietary fiber formats including sodas, waters and nutrition bars. The growth plan aligns the Company fully with the goals of a national public-health initiative and places it at the forefront of consumer demand for metabolic-wellness solutions.

About Glucose Health, Inc.

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) formulates, manufactures and distributes soluble-fiber nutrition products supporting healthy glucose metabolism and broader metabolic wellness. The Company’s brands—GlucoDown and Fiber Up—are manufactured in the United States and distributed through major national retailers and leading online marketplaces. Glucose Health, Inc. is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.